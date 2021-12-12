"It's always important to score the first goal"- Hyderabad FC coach's message for his team ahead of NorthEast United FC clash in ISL

Hyderabad FC edged past Bengaluru FC in their last outing in the Indian Super League (ISL). A single goal was enough for the Nizams to put the game to bed.

This is the first time in this edition of the ISL where Hyderabad FC managed to win a game with a clean sheet and score the first goal of the game.

Hyderabad FC head coach Manuel Marquez Roca attended a virtual press-conference ahead of his side's meeting with NorthEast United FC. Given how the Nizams have fared so far in the tournament, the head coach was poised about his approach to the competition. He said:

"First of all, it's always important to score the first goal. It's true that in the last match we score too early. Sometimes, this is dangerous. With this goal, the team played maybe the best best 45 minutes of this season."

The Hyderabad FC head coach also shared his views on his team's first victory and also their first clean sheet of the season. He stated

"I told the same thing about Mumbai last week. It's only 4 or 5 games. But the important thing is the win and the clean sheet. Especially after our performance in the first half."

Manolo added that the side were under pressure from their opponents in the second half. He feels Hyderabad deserved this win despite Bengaluru FC's frequency of attack in the last 20 minutes.

Hyderabad FC coach praises team's defending

Although the team has had a shaky start to their ISL campaign, Hyderabad FC coach Manolo Marquez believes his side were good in their defensive duties. They have not conceded more than one goal in any of their matches so far. On this note, he said:

"If we speak about this season, the team is defending very good. The first game we lost, of course the score is very important. I think Chennaiyin had only one chance. For me, the penalty is not a chance. But we don't concede too many chances for the opponent."

Also Read Article Continues below

Hyderabad FC will go up against NorthEast United FC in their next outing. Their head coach feels NorthEast United did not deserve the loss against Odisha FC and their encounter will be a difficult one.

Edited by Diptanil Roy