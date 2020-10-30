ISL 2020-21: All you need to know about Fatorda Stadium

The schedule for the 2020-21 season of the ISL (Indian Super League) was announced on October 30, with three venues across Goa hosting all the matches - Tilak Maidan in Vasco, GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim and the Fatorda Stadium.

Of the three, Fatorda Stadium is the biggest venue in terms of seating capacity. Although it will not be a factor when the tournament starts, as fans are not allowed into the stadiums this season, it adds to the overall aesthetic of the venue.

The stadium will host 17 matches as per the schedule of the tournament so far, with the second part of the schedule to be announced in December when there is further clarity on the AFC dates and the Indian clubs which will be participating.

Officially called the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda, the venue will be the home turf of Bengaluru FC, FC Goa, and ATK Mohun Bagan.

It has been the home of FC Goa since the inception of the ISL, and has also hosted two finals in 2015 and 2019.

History of the Fatorda Stadium

Established in 1989, the ground is owned by the Sports Authority of Goa, and has also been the home stadium for clubs like Dempo FC, Salgaocar FC, Churchill Brothers and Sporting Club de Goa over the years in the I-League and National Football League.

Originally meant to be a venue exclusively for football, the stadium has also hosted cricket matches, with the first between Australia and Sri Lanka as part of the 'Nehru Cup' on October 25, 2019.

The stadium got a massive renovation ahead of the 2014 Lusofonia Games, and was upgraded to fit in with the latest FIFA specifications for international football stadiums. As of today, it has a seating capacity of almost 20,000.

The Fatorda Stadium was also one of the official venues for the 2017 U-17 World Cup, and houses some of the best facilities among football stadiums in India.

The first match of the 2020-21 ISL season at the Fatorda Stadium will be between FC Goa and Bengaluru FC on Sunday, November 22. The encounter will count as a Bengaluru FC away match.