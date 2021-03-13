Create
ISL 2020-21 Awards: Igor Angulo wins Golden Boot, Roy Krishna bags Golden Ball

FC Goa
FC Goa's Igor Angulo won the Golden Boot award in his debut ISL season (Image Courtesy: ISL Media)
Abhishek Kundu
FEATURED WRITER
Modified 40 min ago
News
FC Goa striker Igor Angulo won the Golden Boot as the 2020-21 season of the Indian Super League (ISL) came to an end. The Spaniard also received a cash prize of ₹2,50,000.

Angulo scored 14 goals in 21 matches and pipped ATK Mohun Bagan's Roy Krishna for the award. Both of them scored the same number of goals. However, the former averaged a goal per 117.5 minutes while the latter needed 147.3 minutes for the same.

According to the ISL rules, when two players find the net the same number of times, the one who averages fewer minutes to score a goal, wins the Golden Boot award.

Krishna, however, won the Golden Ball award for being the most consistent player throughout the ISL season. The Fijian scored 14 goals and bagged 8 assists in 23 matches for ATK Mohun Bagan. He also received a cash prize of ₹5,00,000 for his efforts.

Lalengmawia, Arindam Bhattacharya, Alberto Noguera take home ISL awards

Arindam Bhattacharya of ATK Mohun Bagan kept the most number of clean sheets in ISL this season (Image Courtesy: ISL Media)
NorthEast United FC's Lalengmawia, fondly known as Apuia, won the Emerging Player of the Season award and a cash prize of ₹4,00,000. The defensive midfielder made 93 tackles, 46 interceptions, and 1024 touches in 22 matches for his side.

ATK Mohun Bagan's Arindam Bhattacharya won the Golden Glove award for his heroic saves under the bar. Arindam kept 10 clean sheets and pipped Mumbai City FC's Amrinder Singh to take home the prize. He was also awarded a cash prize of ₹2,50,000.

FC Goa's Alberto Noguera bagged the Winning Pass of the Season award for making the most number of assists. The Spaniard made 8 assists in 20 matches for the Gaurs. Noguera got richer by ₹1,00,000 for his efforts.

Published 13 Mar 2021, 22:27 IST
comments icon
ISL 2020-21 ATK Mohun Bagan FC Goa Arindam Bhattacharya Roy Krishna ISL News ATK Mohun Bagan Squad 2020-21 FC Goa Squad 2020-21
