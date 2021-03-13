ISL 2020-21 Awards: Igor Angulo wins Golden Boot, Roy Krishna bags Golden Ball

FC Goa striker Igor Angulo won the Golden Boot as the 2020-21 season of the Indian Super League (ISL) came to an end. The Spaniard also received a cash prize of ₹2,50,000.

Angulo scored 14 goals in 21 matches and pipped ATK Mohun Bagan's Roy Krishna for the award. Both of them scored the same number of goals. However, the former averaged a goal per 117.5 minutes while the latter needed 147.3 minutes for the same.

According to the ISL rules, when two players find the net the same number of times, the one who averages fewer minutes to score a goal, wins the Golden Boot award.

With 14 Goals and 8 Assists to his name, Roy Krishna wins the Golden Ball Award for the #HeroISL Season 7! 💚❤️#ATKMohunBagan #JoyMohunBagan #Mariners #IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/ykbiYLxlUT — ATK Mohun Bagan FC (@atkmohunbaganfc) March 13, 2021

Krishna, however, won the Golden Ball award for being the most consistent player throughout the ISL season. The Fijian scored 14 goals and bagged 8 assists in 23 matches for ATK Mohun Bagan. He also received a cash prize of ₹5,00,000 for his efforts.

Lalengmawia, Arindam Bhattacharya, Alberto Noguera take home ISL awards

Arindam Bhattacharya of ATK Mohun Bagan kept the most number of clean sheets in ISL this season (Image Courtesy: ISL Media)

NorthEast United FC's Lalengmawia, fondly known as Apuia, won the Emerging Player of the Season award and a cash prize of ₹4,00,000. The defensive midfielder made 93 tackles, 46 interceptions, and 1024 touches in 22 matches for his side.

ATK Mohun Bagan's Arindam Bhattacharya won the Golden Glove award for his heroic saves under the bar. Arindam kept 10 clean sheets and pipped Mumbai City FC's Amrinder Singh to take home the prize. He was also awarded a cash prize of ₹2,50,000.

Arindam Bhattacharya receives the Golden Glove Award for his superb season between the sticks! 💚❤️#ATKMohunBagan #JoyMohunBagan #Mariners #IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/LH37qvpNkF — ATK Mohun Bagan FC (@atkmohunbaganfc) March 13, 2021

FC Goa's Alberto Noguera bagged the Winning Pass of the Season award for making the most number of assists. The Spaniard made 8 assists in 20 matches for the Gaurs. Noguera got richer by ₹1,00,000 for his efforts.