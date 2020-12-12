ISL 2020-21: Bengaluru FC coach Carles Cuadrat happy with strikers despite the goal drought

The start to the 2020-21 season of the ISL has been a slow one for Bengaluru FC and Carles Cuadrat. The former champions have drawn three games and won one, with the goal drought continuing from the previous season.

Despite taking time to gather steam, Carles Cuadrat seems upbeat about the way Bengaluru FC have gone about playing this season. Cuadrat said that he was also happy with the work his center forwards, Kristian Opseth and Deshorn Brown have put in so far.

"I think we are improving game by game," said Cuadrat ahead of Bengaluru FC's clash with Kerala Blasters. "We got better against Chennaiyin and Hyderabad, and I think we will get better for the next game as well. Week after week we are getting to our best. I am also very happy with the work our strikers have put in because I have missed strikers half-way in the last two seasons," he added.

"In my first season, we missed Miku for nine games, and the previous season we missed Manuel (Onwu) for nine games, and so we have to adjust. Putting Sunil (Chhetri) in a number 9 position is not the best position, as in, we cannot get the most out of him there. We have also tried young wingers in different positions to find a way to score goals in different ways," Carles Cuadrat continued.

Cuadrat also added that Opseth and Cleiton are close to scoring consistently for the team. It would only be a matter of time before the problems in the final third are rectified. At the moment, Juanan is the top goalscorer for Bengaluru FC with 2 goals to his name.

"If you see the last game, Kristian and Cleiton have had very clear chances to score, but they haven't taken it so far. But, it is all football. Players and coaches both know how to deal with that. The important thing is that work and training that is happening and we are working well at the moment," Carles Cuadrat said.

Bengaluru FC team news: Bheke and Brown likely to miss due to muscle problems

Speaking about the fitness of his players, Carles Cuadrat stated that Rahul Bheke and Deshorn Brown are having a few niggles. They could very well be omitted from the starting XI against the Blasters.

"We have a full squad and so we can have many different combinations. It's a good thing for a coach to have different combinations and options to try. Rahul Bheke and Deshorn Brown have a few muscle problems, so we might have to rest them, but the others are all fit and ready and it is a question of putting the best XI against Kerala on Sunday." Carles Cuadrat said.