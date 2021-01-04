ISL 2020-21: Bengaluru FC look to return to winning ways following consecutive losses

Two losses on the trot have seen Bengaluru FC fall out of the top 4 of the Indian Super League table for the first time this season. However, Bengaluru FC head coach Carles Cuadrat is upbeat about his side's chances in their upcoming fixture against current league leaders Mumbai City FC.

The task of overcoming a strong Mumbai City lineup will be a daunting one for Bengaluru FC, but Cuadrat seemed optimistic about his side's chances. Speaking ahead of the game, Cuadrat admitted that the Islanders are strong opponents, but maintained that he was expecting both teams to put on a good show.

"Mumbai is in a good position right now, and have been able to get points consistently, which makes them a strong opponent. But we have a plan of our own and we will try to execute it. I am expecting both teams to put on a good show tomorrow," the Bengaluru FC head coach said.

Cuadrat also went on to add that scoring the first goal in a football match anywhere in the world is very important.

“The first goal is very important, not only in the ISL, but in any league in the world. When you score first in a game, you force the other team to open up and then you get space behind to score on the counter-attack. When you concede first, it gets difficult because the other team becomes compact," said Cuadrat.

Bengaluru FC has a good defensive structure: Carles Cuadrat

Despite conceding three goals in the last two games, the Bengaluru FC head coach said that the club's defensive structure was good.

“While we do not concede too many chances in our games and have a good defensive structure, we have unfortunately been conceding too many this season. The team knows that there is room for improvement and we are working on that. Hopefully, we improve in the next few games in the league," said Cuadrat.

Cuadrat also confirmed that Udanta Singh would return to the side despite sustaining a minor injury in the game against ATK Mohun Bagan.

“Udanta [Singh] had some muscle issues earlier. In the game against ATK Mohun Bagan, he had a problem that saw him come off at half-time. He is fit and available for the game tomorrow," Cuadrat revealed.

Erik Paartalu's four yellow cards mean that he will be suspended for the game against Mumbai City FC while Ashique Kuruniyan is the only other long-term absentee in the Bengaluru FC squad.