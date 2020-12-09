ISL 2020-21: Big blow for Kerala Blasters as Sergio Cidoncha is ruled out for the rest of the season

Kerala Blasters' prolific midfielder Sergio Cidoncha has been ruled out for the rest of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 season owing to injury.

The Spaniard sustained a high-grade ligament tear on both sides of his right ankle during the Blasters' goalless draw with Chennaiyin FC in their Round 3 clash on November 29th.

The 30-year-old has now left for his homeland to recuperate from his injury, with the ISL club confirming the player's departure on Tuesday.

The Club can confirm that Sergio Cidoncha has left for Spain to continue his treatment. We will be supporting him fully on his road to recovery.



In his absence, the club will actively be looking out for a replacement.



Wishing our skipper a speedy recovery!

The development comes days after Kerala Blasters sporting director Karolis Skinkys briefed about Sergio Cidoncha's situation, saying in this regard:

“The Spaniard developed pain and swelling immediately on the field following a tackle by the Chennaiyin FC defender Memo. A MRI scan conducted on the right ankle revealed the extent of Cidoncha’s injury. The player is expected to be out for an extended period of time. We are also consulting orthopaedic specialists on the scan reports and monitoring the player’s situation with utmost care."

An emotional farewell, but we hope you recover soon Cap!

ISL 2002-21: Sergio Cidoncha thanks the Kerala Blasters faithful for their support

Sergio Cidoncha has thanked the Kerala Blasters faithful for their support. The player wishes to recuperate quickly from his injury and return to action for the ISL club. In a recent Instagram post, Cidoncha said the following in this regard:

"I just want to say thank you all Blasters for your support. It has been one of the most important things these two years. I want to thank the club and the mates also for their support and good blessings in this tough moment of my life. I’ll have to be out of the pitch some time. I hope I have a speedy recovery of my injury and get well soon. Hopefully I will see you soon india and, specially Kerala! I wish you all the best this season, I’ll be there supporting you BLASTERS!"

Appointed as one of the skippers of the ISL side by Kibu Vicuna ahead of the season, Cidoncha had a stellar display against North East United, where he produced a Man of the Match-worthy performance by bagging a goal.

The ISL club, Kerala Blasters, also added that they would seek a replacement for Cidoncha during the upcoming January transfer window.