ISL 2020-21: Chennaiyin FC rope in Csaba Laszlo as the new gaffer

Two time Indian Super League (ISL) champions Chennaiyin FC announced the arrival of Csaba Laszlo as their new head coach for the 2020-21 season. Csaba Laszlo will take over the reins from Owen Coyle, who has moved to Jamshedpur FC after guiding Chennaiyin FC to the finals last season.

The Hungarian-Romanian football manager has a good record as a coach and has managed multiple clubs including Ferencvaros, FC Sopron, Uganda National Team, Heart of Midlothian, Charleroi, Lithuania National Team, MTK Budapest, Dunajska Streda, Dundee United and Sepsi Sfantu Gheorghe.

Laszlo's notable achievements include guiding Hearts to qualify for the Europe League and a third-place finish in the Scottish Premiership, winning Scottish Manager of the year award in 2008-09 season. He also had a 16-game unbeaten run with Dunajska Streda (Slovakian top-flight record).

Csaba Laszlo is widely remembered for taking Uganda from 167 to 97 in the FIFA World Rankings.

Speaking to Chennaiyin FC media, he said:

“I am incredibly proud and happy to become the head coach of Chennaiyin FC. It is my privilege to join the club on its completion of six successful years. I believe Chennaiyin is a close-knit family-like club that chases excellence with absolutely passionate fans by its side at all times. And I’m so happy now to be a part of this family. Together with my coaching staff, we will do everything possible to take Chennaiyin to greater heights."

Chennaiyin FC co-owner Vita Dani expressed her delight upon Csaba Laszlo's arrival and said:

“We are excited to bring Csaba (László) onboard as head coach and believe he has the perfect credentials to bring success to our club. Along with his experience of coaching at the highest level in various leagues and countries, Csaba also possesses proven expertise in unearthing and nurturing youngsters. Promoting budding Indian talent is at the forefront of our objectives at Chennaiyin, and Csaba fits the mould perfectly in that regard as well. All of us at Chennaiyin would like to welcome Csaba and his coaching staff, wishing them success and the best of luck in the road ahead."

Chennaiyin FC have already managed to retain the likes of Eli Sabia and Rafael Crivallero and have kept the core of their Indian contingent. A few foreign signings could be expected in the forthcoming weeks.