Chennaiyin FC announced the signing of Brazilian defensive midfielder Emerson Gomes de Moura, also known as Memo, on Sunday. Memo represented Jamshedpur FC for the last three seasons of the Indian Super League.

Memo joined two-time ISL champions Chennaiyin FC upon the expiry of his contract at Jamshedpur. Speaking about the move, he said: "I am delighted to be a part of the blue Chennaiyin family. The upcoming season will be fantastic, I am certain. It is a pity we won’t be able to feel the warmth of the fans in the stands, as they are truly incredible and loyal."

"Every time I have played in Chennai, I have truly felt their passion. They will always be in our thoughts, and we have to work hard and be united to achieve glory. A unique ISL awaits us, which will be a spectacle in itself," he added.

Memo is a veteran of the Indian Super League, having first joined Delhi Dynamos in the 2016-17 season. He played his first match for the team at the Marina Arena in Chennai - a 3-1 victory for the away side.

After helping Delhi qualify for the semi-final that year, Memo made the move to Jamshedpur FC, and did not miss a single game for the team in all three seasons that he played there, making 54 appearances. His best season came in 2018-19, where he made the most interceptions (39) in the league.

Chennaiyin FC head coach Csaba Laszlo was all-praise for his new signing, and said: "Memo is a solid addition to our squad. His rich experience of playing in the ISL will provide a huge boost, along with his versatility in key defensive areas.

"We have signed a proven and dependable individual in Memo, who is sure to hit the ground running. His skill-set comprises the perfect combination of technical adeptness and aggression, which is something the youngsters in our team can also benefit from," Laszlo added.

"I remember looking at the #ChennaiyinFC supporters and thinking '𝑾𝑶𝑾, 𝒉𝒐𝒘 𝒂𝒎𝒂𝒛𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒊𝒔 𝒕𝒉𝒂𝒕?'"



Our passionate fanbase has left quite the impression on new signing Memo 🤩💙#MirattalMemo #AllInForChennaiyin pic.twitter.com/ww3JbxJ555 — Chennaiyin FC 🏆🏆 (@ChennaiyinFC) October 4, 2020

Memo becomes the team's second foreign signing of the summer, after Bosnian central defender Enes Sipovic. Defender Eli Sabia, and creative midfielder Rafael Crivallero have been retained from last season.

Chennaiyin's last ISL campaign ended in heartbreak when they lost to ATK 3-1 in the final, which was played behind closed doors at the onset of the Coronavirus pandemic. This season will also be entirely played behind closed doors, and exclusively in the state of Goa, to ensure the safety of all the players and officials.