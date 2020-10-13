ISL 2020/21: Defender Scott Neville signs for East Bengal FC on loan

31-year-old Australian right back Scott Neville has become the first signing for new Indian Super League entrant East Bengal FC. Neville, who has been a mainstay in the Brisbane Roar's defensive unit for the last season, extended his contract with the Australian-based club before making the loan move to East Bengal.

The Australian is now reunited with East Bengal coach Robbie Fowler, who coached Brisbane Roar in the 2019-20 season before returning to England. Speaking about the move, the 31-year-old said that he was indeed overjoyed to have extended his contract with the Australian side. “I’m stoked to have extended my contract here at Brisbane Roar,” Neville said.

“My wife and I love Brisbane and Queensland and it’s really exciting to have extended the contract for an additional season. It’s also really great of the club to allow me to tick an item off my bucket list which was to play overseas," he said.

Neville also went on to mention that the East Bengal move would prove to be somewhat of a change for him after having played over a decade in the A-League. “I’ve played 12 seasons in the A-League so this will be a really good adventure for me and an opportunity which was too good to pass up,” he said.

Look forward to having Neville back soon: Brisbane Roar head coach

Warren Moon, the head coach of Brisbane Roar went on to echo Neville's sentiment by stating that he was happy to have extended the player's contract. Moon also went on to mention that he would love to have his top full-back part of the side as soon as possible.

“Scott’s record and experience speaks for itself, and we’re over the moon to have his contract extended here at Brisbane Roar,” Moon said. “We wish him all the best in his first overseas journey and look forward to having him back in Brisbane orange soon.”

Following a rather long process and ownership issues, East Bengal FC have finally made it to the ISL, and have appointed former Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler as their head coach.