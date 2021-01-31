"Thinks about the team" - NorthEast United FC coach Khalid Jamil heaps praise on Deshorn Brown

NorthEast United FC continued their giant-killing spree under new coach Khalid Jamil as they defeated Mumbai City FC 2-1 at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim in their 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) encounter.

Deshorn Brown scored two quick goals for the Highlanders in the opening ten minutes of the match.

In the 6th minute, Deshorn Brown latched on to a cross from Nim Dorjee Tamang and beat Mumbai City FC's goalkeeper with a thunderous volley to score the opening goal for NorthEast United FC.

Three minutes later, he capitalized on a failed clearance from a corner kick to slam the ball into the roof of the net.

Brown couldn't score a single goal this season for Bengaluru FC. But, the Jamaican international now has three goals in three appearances for NorthEast United FC.

"He's one of the strikers that never thinks about the goal. He always thinks about the team. That is a plus point," said NorthEast United FC's coach Khalid Jamil.

NorthEast United FC is the only club to beat Mumbai City FC this season. And, they have done it not once, but twice.

"We got two early goals. Then, we kept the ball very well and finished the first half 2-0. They also played good and had quality players. They also tried. But, we worked hard," Jamil further added.

Mumbai City FC upped the ante in the second half. The Islanders finished the game having sent in 33 crosses.

However, a resolute defense led by Benjamin Lambot and brave goalkeeping from Subhasish Roy Chowdhury kept them at bay.

Commenting on the individual performances of NorthEast United FC players, Khalid Jamil said:

"We just told them to keep it simple and play a simple game. We have an experienced Subhasish (Roy Chowdhury) in the goal. Mashoor (Shereef), Benjamin (Lambot), Nim (Dorjee Tamang), and (Provat) Lakra also did a good job. Khassa (Camara) and (Laleng)mawia were their usual selves. (Federico) Gallego and (Luis) Machado were supporting them and gave good supply to the strikers. (Deshorn) Brown also did a good job. Charra (Rochharzela) and (VP) Suhair were also wonderful. Everybody is working hard."

Lalengmawia is one of the best midfielders in Indian Football: NorthEast United FC coach Khalid Jamil

NorthEast United FC produced a resilient performance in the second half to concede only one goal to Mumbai City FC (Image Courtesy: ISL Media)

Partnering with Khassa Camara, Lalengmawia produced another terrific performance at the center of the park by halting Mumbai City FC's penetrations through the center. Heaping praise on him, Khalid Jamil said:

"Frankly speaking, Mawia is one of the best midfielders in Indian Football. I never tell him to do this or that. He always plays with full energy and even in my playing career, I never saw a player like him. I think he's one of the best players."

The win saw NorthEast United FC rise to fourth on the points table with 21 points from 14 matches. This is their third successive victory, having beaten Jamshedpur FC and ATK Mohun Bagan previously.

Despite breaking into the top four, Khalid Jamil is taking one game at a time and shrugged off talks about being the team to beat.

"We are thinking about the next game against (FC) Goa. They are also one of the best teams," Jamil signed off.