ISL 2020-21: FC Goa and Bundesliga side RB Leipzig announce strategic partnership

Indian Super League (ISL) side FC Goa announced a three-year strategic partnership with Bundesliga side RB Leipzig on Thursday. The partnership will allow both the clubs to access the football and investment markets in Germany and India respectively.

RB Leipzig, also known as RasenBallsport Leipzig, is a young Bundesliga club owned by Red Bull. After its formation in 2009, the club has earned multiple promotions to reach the Bundesliga in 2016. The club has also made its way to the UEFA Champions League 2019-20 semi-finals which is a further testament to the immense growth of the privately-owned club.

The club is pleased to announce a three-year strategic partnership with the Bundesliga giants @RBLeipzig_EN.



— FC Goa (@FCGoaOfficial) November 12, 2020

The partnership between the teams will allow the share of technical and sporting knowledge between the two clubs in the spectrum of youth football. Coaches from the academies of both the clubs will undertake training stints at each other's corresponding football academies. A football camp, both online and offline, under the aegis of FC Goa Soccer Camp, will be launched nationwide in association with RB Leipzig as well.

"I am delighted to have RB Leipzig as our partners. They have shown the world of football how to build from the ground up and that’s something we resonate with. It is our first international partnership and in RB Leipzig, we have the perfect partner," said Akshay Tandon, Club President, FC Goa.

“Partnerships such as these validate our long-term vision that we have at the club. Our goal is to develop Indian footballers for the world stage and this partnership helps us create a visible pathway for all young aspiring footballers in India. We have a long way to go, but these steps help build a strong foundation for the future. This is a partnership that gives me even more belief in the direction we are headed," he concluded.

Discussions with FC Goa were effective: RB Leipzig CEO, Oliver Mintzlaff

RB Leipzig CEO Oliver Mintzlaff also sounded convinced by the discussions he had with the FC Goa authorities and talked about looking forward to this partnership. He added that the emerging Indian market was the perfect place for them to start their international football journey as they look to break new ground with the club.

"We look forward to our partnership with FC Goa. The club, with its young, modern and innovative approach suits us perfectly. We want to break new ground with RB Leipzig and now we look to take our first steps internationally." continued RB Leipzig CEO, Oliver Mintzlaff.