ISL 2020-21: FC Goa pip Jamshedpur FC 3-2 in pre-season friendly

In the run-up to the 2020-21 Indian Super League, FC Goa began their activities on the field of play with a 3-2 win over Jamshedpur FC. 22-year-old forward Ishan Pandita netted the winner with four minutes left on the clock to fetch the win for Juan Ferrando's side. The win will certainly boost the confidence of The Gaurs before their opening fixture against Mumbai City FC on the 25th of November at the Fatorda.

FC Goa and Jamshedpur FC locked horns on the Don Bosco Ground in Panaji with Goa coach Juan Ferrando fielding a strong starting XI featuring five overseas players. Ivan Gonzalez, Edu Bedia, and Igor Angulo were among those who started the game. Owen Coyle also named a fairly strong XI with David Grande and Len Doungel leading the attack.

Pandita scores the winner for FC Goa

David Grande opened the scoring to give Jamshedpur FC the lead. However, it was neutralized by FC Goa's new Spanish acquisition Igor Angulo as both sides remained tied at 1-1. Former Bengaluru FC striker Seminlen Doungel gave Owen Coyle's side the lead once again only to see his goal being leveled by Mobashir Rahman.

The friendly was heading for a 2-2 stalemate but it was then where Ishan Pandita came to the rescue. The youngster, who is touted to become the 'next Sunil Chhetri', found the back of the net in the final moments of the game to hand FC Goa a 3-2 win.

James Donachie, a new defensive signing for FC Goa, managed to come off the bench for the final 15 minutes and impressed one and all. The 27-year-old has trained only for two days following his mandatory quarantine.

Jamshedpur FC, on the other hand, can find solace in the fact that their attacking unit was on song for the most part. Historically, The Gaurs have been successful against the Jamshedpur side with 2 wins, the most recent being a 5-0 victory in February.