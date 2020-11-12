ISL 2020-21: FC Goa set to sign partnership with RB Leipzig

Indian Super League (ISL) side FC Goa are set to sign a partnership with German Bundesliga side RB Leipzig, becoming the latest ISL team to have a European partnership.

Bild are reporting that the to clubs are imminently set to sign on the dotted line for a technical partnership, the details of which have not been entirely disclosed yet.

Prior to this season, Hyderabad FC signed a partnership with Borussia Dortmund, while Bengaluru FC's technical partnership with Scottish giants Rangers FC has entered its second year already.

Of course, the City Football Group's entry into India with their acquisition of Mumbai City FC.

There were hints of a partnership between FC Goa and RB Leipzig earlier this year, when Clifford Miranda traveled to the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig, Germany, to complete the badges for his A-License.

"I chose to go to Germany because of FC Goa's contact with Red Bull (Leipzig), I was there for around 12 days and I was there to witness everything from how their junior teams to the first team work and everything that is associated with how a top club functions," Miranda told Goal at the time.

FC Goa set to join Red Bull group of clubs

When the partnership is signed, FC Goa are likely to have the benefit of coming under the Red Bull umbrella of football clubs. Apart from Leipzig, Red Bulls also have control over Austrian champions RB Salzburg and MLS team New York Red Bulls.

The specifics on the benefits that FC Goa will receive from the deal are yet to be confirmed.

According to The Herald, the tie-up between the two clubs would see FC Goa benefit "in many ways". However, it was reported that the identity of FC Goa would not change for the near future, with the Gaur remaining on the club crest.

The Herald also reported that although the partnership is only a technical one for the moment, there is scope for it to be upgraded in the coming years.

FC Goa will play the upcoming ISL season in their home state, with the league organisers creating a bio-bubble there. FC Goa will play their home matches at the Fatorda Stadium, while away games will be played at the Tilak Maidan and the GMC Stadium in Bambolim.

They open their campaign on November 22 against Bengaluru FC, in a season that will see them become the first ever Indian club to feature in the AFC Champions League.