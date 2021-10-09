ISL 2020-21: FSDL reallocates prize money, League Winners to get INR 9.5 crores

Football Sports Development (FSDL) announced an increase in the prize money for Hero Indian Super League (ISL) on Friday. The increase in the prize for the 'Shield Winners' is by three crores and will be in effect from the 2021-22 season.

For the last two seasons, a reward of INR 50 lakhs was given to the 'Shield Winners'. League Winner Shield conferred to the table toppers and was introduced during the 2019-20 season.

FSDL has now allocated a total of INR 3.5 crore as a cash reward for the League Winners. This step has been taken to bring parity to the prize money distribution across the categories.

As part of the ISL prize money reallocation, the Hero ISL Champions will now be offered INR 6 crores who were previously given INR 8 crores. Meanwhile, the runner-up will get INR 3 crores, previously INR 4 crores. The other two semi-finalists will attain the same INR 1.5 crore each, as they used to receive earlier.

The runners-up in the ISL final will earn a total of INR 6.5 crore.

If a particular club goes on to win the ISL Championship, they will win a total amount of INR 9.5 crore. The total prize money for the ISL 2021-22 will be INR 15.5 crore.

Apart from the above, if the table topper finishes 3rd or 4th in the knockout competition, the club will fetch a minimum of INR 5 crore.

The benefit of the Hero ISL is that the players are nurtured. Also, the team that wins the ISL tournament will get a chance to compete in the AFC Champions League.

The Hero ISL 2021-22 is slated to begin November 19 onwards. ATK Mohun Bagan will be up against Kerala Blasters FC in the opening clash at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda, Goa.

Hari Thoyakkat @harithoyakkat

Championship Winners: ₹6.0cr

Runners-up in the ISL final: ₹3.0cr

Other two semi-finalists: ₹1.5cr eachThe total prize money pool for ISL 2021-22 hence remains ₹15.5cr.#HeroISL #ISL 2021-22 prize money:League Winners (League stage table-toppers): ₹3.5crChampionship Winners: ₹6.0crRunners-up in the ISL final: ₹3.0crOther two semi-finalists: ₹1.5cr eachThe total prize money pool for ISL 2021-22 hence remains ₹15.5cr. #IndianFootball #ISL 2021-22 prize money:League Winners (League stage table-toppers): ₹3.5cr

Championship Winners: ₹6.0cr

Runners-up in the ISL final: ₹3.0cr

Other two semi-finalists: ₹1.5cr eachThe total prize money pool for ISL 2021-22 hence remains ₹15.5cr.#IndianFootball #HeroISL

The ISL 2020-21 edition is ready to commence with 115 games on the charts, starting from 19th November onwards.

IFTWC @IFTWC #IndianFootball #IFTWC A massive increment for the ISL Shield winners as FSDL reallocates the funds with the league winners now getting INR 3.5 Cr as prize money! 🏆💯 #ISL A massive increment for the ISL Shield winners as FSDL reallocates the funds with the league winners now getting INR 3.5 Cr as prize money! 🏆💯#ISL #IndianFootball #IFTWC https://t.co/8USfzeolnM

ISL 2020-21 live streaming details:

Also Read

Fans can catch every live-action of the Tournament. Star Sports Network will broadcast the telecast in India. Meanwhile, Audiences can watch the league live streaming on Hotstar.

Also read: Des Buckingham replaces Sergio Lobera as Mumbai City Head Coach

Edited by Aditya Singh