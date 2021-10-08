Des Buckingham replaces Sergio Lobera as Mumbai City Head Coach

Reigning Indian Super League champions Mumbai City FC have announced the signing of Des Buckingham as their new Head Coach. Sergio Lobera will be stepping down to join City Football Group 'to work on a fresh challenge'.

Lobera joined the club in October 2020 and oversaw Mumbai City FC’s most successful campaign ever, winning the ISL League Winners’ Shield and the ISL Trophy, completing a double in the 2020-21 season.

Since taking over the reins, Lobera signed several big names including the likes of Adam Le Fondre, Hugo Boumous, Mourtada Fall and Bartholomew Ogbeche among others.

Reacting to the news, Mumbai City FC said that this decision serves as a professional promotion for Lobera, and that he will remain a part of the City Football Group.

"After a highly decorated spell in India, Sergio will now be leaving the country to join [City Football Group] to work on a fresh challenge," the club said.

Brian Marwood, Managing Director of Global Football at City Football Group hailed Lobera's work with the Indian clubs.

“Whilst Sergio’s time in India has come to an end, I am delighted that he has chose to continue with City Football Group in a fresh challenge and we are very pleased that we will be able to keep working together," Marwood added.

I am thrilled to be joining Mumbai City: Des Buckingham

Des Buckingham will arrive in India shortly and will undergo a mandatory quarantine period before joining the Mumbai City bubble in Goa to kickstart pre-season preparations ahead of the 2021-22 campaign.

“I am thrilled to be joining Mumbai City at such a successful period in the Club’s history. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time in Australia, but the opportunity to take control of the defending ISL Champions was impossible to turn down. I’m looking forward to arriving in India and learning as much as I can about the Club," said Buckingham.

Prior to joining Melbourne City, Buckingham became the youngest coach in A-League history when he took charge of Wellington Phoenix at the age of 31. The Englishman also coached New Zealand’s U-20 and U-23 teams and was the assistant coach to the All Whites’ first team for a brief period.

Islanders Central @islanderscentrl Welcome Des Buckingham💙Des was the assistant coach of Melbourne City FC and has won the double with them this year! He has also coached New Zealand age group teams in the past.Get in 🔥🔥💙💙 Welcome Des Buckingham💙Des was the assistant coach of Melbourne City FC and has won the double with them this year! He has also coached New Zealand age group teams in the past.Get in 🔥🔥💙💙 https://t.co/hs0XaxZMIV

Buckingham led the New Zealand U-20s to the Round of 16 in the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup before bowing out to Colombia in a penalty shootout.

Highly acclaimed for his remarkable work in the country, the 36-year-old was named Men’s Coach of the Year at the 2020 New Zealand Football Awards.

Also Read

“We are delighted to welcome Des to Mumbai City. He is an exciting young coach who already has years of experience under his belt. He is incredibly highly thought of within the game and his background at City Football Group ensures continuity for our squad as we head into pre-season. We are very confident that Des is the right choice for Mumbai and we can’t wait to work with him," said Kandarp Chandra, CEO of Mumbai City FC.

Also read: Mumbai City FC sign 18-year-old Gurkirat Singh

Edited by Habil Ahmed Sherule