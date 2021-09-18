Mumbai City FC sign 18-year-old Gurkirat Singh 

Mumbai City FC on Saturday announced the signing of Gurkirat Singh on a three-year contract. Former I-League footballer Gurkat Singh is now a part of his dream club Mumbai CFC.

Gurkirat Singh is an Indian footballer who will play as a left back for Mumbai City FC in the Indian Super League. The 18-year-old joins the defending ISL League champions on a long-term deal until May 2024 with an option to extend for another season.

A product of the famed Chandigarh Football Academy, Gurkirat is a highly versatile footballer who can play as a left-back as well as a left-winger. He was one of the most consistent players for the AIFF's developmental side.

The Punjab-born footballer has spent three seasons with the Indian Arrows in the I-League. Having made 11 appearances and scored one goal in the 2020-21 season, Gurkirat was one of the most successful players in the camp.

Gurkirat was one of the key players of the India U-16 team that reached the quarter-finals of the AFC U16 Championship in 2018. He was also the joint top-scorer at the 2019 SAFF U18 Championships, where India emerged victorious.

Gurkirat Singh is thrilled to be a part of Mumbai City FC:

Gurkirat Singh stated that it is a dream come true for the youngster to be a part of the Mumbai camp.

"Joining a club of Mumbai City's stature is a dream come true for any youngster and it is no different for me," said Gurkirat Singh.

"I am aware of the opportunity that has been presented to me but I know nothing is a given -- I have a lot to learn from my peers and seniors and I am prepared to work hard to try and make a difference for this ambitious club and for our fans," added Gurkirat.

Mumbai City FC terms Gurkirat Singh as a promising talents:

Mumbai City FC stated that Gurkirat is considered one of the most promising talents to have emerged from the Indian national team's age-group footballers.

Edited by Diptanil Roy