ISL 2020/21: Full-back Narayan Das signs with SC East Bengal 

Following the signing of Danny Fox, SC East Bengal head coach Robbie Fowler has reinforced his defensive unit with the signing of India international Narayan Das. The full-back, who most recently played for Odisha FC, also happens to be one of the most capped players in the Indian Super League with 90 appearances to his name.

Narayan Das previously played for East Bengal in the I-League on two occasions. His first stint with the club came in the 2015-16 edition of the I-League, where he made just three appearances and played second-fiddle to first-choice left-back and club captain Robert Lalthlamuana.

Das' second stint at the club came in the 2017 I-League season, an outing that proved to be slightly more successful where he made a total of 17 appearances, 4 of which came in the Federation Cup. The Red and Gold brigade made it to the semifinal of the tournament and lost out to Mohun Bagan 2-0.

Speaking about his arrival, Narayan Das went on to state that he was indeed over the moon to have signed with SC East Bengal.

"Having donned the Red and Gold before, I know what it feels like to play for SC East Bengal. I am over the moon to sign for this club, which is a hundred years old. I have grown up watching East Bengal play and cannot wait to take the field and put my best foot forward," said Das.

SC East Bengal are reinventing the club before the upcoming ISL season

With Shree Cement securing a majority stake in the club, East Bengal are starting to reinvent the club with a few top-class signings. Following the signings of Danny Fox, Scot Neville, and Anthony Pilkington, Fowler has now started looking at recruiting Indian talent like Narayan Das.

Among the Indian players, CK Vineeth, Keegan Periera, and Cavin Lobo are a few of the new Indian recruits for the 2020-21 season.