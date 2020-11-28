ISL 2020-21: Hyderabad FC play out goalless draw with Bengaluru FC

Former champions Bengaluru FC's worries continue as they finished their Indian Super League (ISL) Season 7 encounter with Hyderabad FC in a goalless draw on Saturday. On the other hand, the Nizams can be proud of their performance at the Fatorda Stadium as this was their second successive clean sheet.

With four points in their kitty, Hyderabad FC have now jumped up to the third spot, overtaking two-time ISL champions Chennaiyin FC. This is a fantastic turnaround for a team that finished last in the league standings in the 2019-20 season.

Despite their frustrating 2-2 draw with FC Goa in Match No. 3 of ISL Season 7, the Bengaluru FC gaffer Carles Cuadrat had made no changes in their starting eleven. On the other hand, Hyderabad FC came in with two changes even after a solid display against Odisha FC that saw them grab a 1-0 victory. This time Manuel Marquez fielded Chinglensana Singh and Joel Chianese in place of Hitesh Sharma and Mohammed Yasir.

Bengaluru FC had a few chances but failed to make use of any of them as the two sides put up an attacking display right from the word go. The first chance for the former champions to take the lead came in the fifth minute. It fell on Ashique Kuruniyan's shoulders to put Bengaluru ahead but it ended up being a deflection.

Hyderabad FC looked determined and resolute in their defending. And that largely frustrated the Blues' attacking trio of Kristian Opseth, Sunil Chhetri and Udanta Singh who couldn't find any opening. In fact, the Men in Yellow nearly inched ahead in the 25th minute. An alert Gurpreet Singh Sandhu made a full-stretch save to stave off Aridane Santana's header.

As the match progressed, it was Hyderabad FC who suffered a big blow right before half-time. Joel Chianese and Lluis Sastre limped off the pitch, and Yasir and Sharma came in as substitutes. It, however, did little to dampen the spirits of the Nizams.

The Blues made a half-time change with Dimas Delgado replacing Kristian Opseth. It did not make a difference to the tempo of play or their fortunes.

In fact the lively Hyderabad FC side kept on getting chances and fluffing them as well. Aridane Santana was presented with another opportunity to redeem his earlier miss in the 55th minute of the match. Even if he did manage to dribble the ball past the stout Bengaluru defense, he ultimately ended up being off the target.

Both the sides continued to defend well through the remainder of the match with none finding the chance to go ahead.