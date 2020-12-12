ISL 2020-21: I believe in the team and have full confidence in the players, says Kerala Blasters coach Kibu Vicuna

Kerala Blasters FC are one of three clubs that are yet to pick up a win in the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL). A demoralizing 3-1 loss at the hands of FC Goa saw the pressure intensify on Kerala Blasters head coach Kibu Vicuna. With a difficult game against Bengaluru FC looming over the horizon, VIcuna hopes that things will get better.

"We are working and hoping that in the next game, everything is going to be better. We didn't think we will get two points in four games, but sometimes it happens,” said Kibu Vicuna.

Vicuna continued, “We were not happy with our performance. My message is that I believe in the team and have full confidence in the players and in the work we are doing.”

Speaking about the match against Bengaluru FC, Kibu Vicuna said that the Blues are indeed a good team and are looking to improve.

“They have very good Indian players, most of them are internationals. They changed their formation in the last two games. They are a good team, also trying to be better like us. It is going to be a big challenge. We are improving as well,” Kibu Vicuna said.

Nishu Kumar looking forward to facing former club Bengaluru FC

Meanwhile, Kerala Blasters defender Nishu Kumar expressed gratitude for his former club Bengaluru FC.

"Kerala is a very big club, and it is an honor for me to be playing at such a big club. It was a huge and difficult decision for me to leave Bengaluru FC, but it is the decision that I have made and I am happy," said Nishu Kumar.

Speaking about facing his former club, Nishu said, "Bengaluru FC was my first professional club and I have had some great memories with them. But now I am with Kerala Blasters and I am looking forward to playing against them. It is an important game for us, and I am prepared for that."'

Bengaluru FC face off against the Kerala Blasters at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao. The kick-off is at 7:30 PM IST.