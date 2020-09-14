Indian Super League (ISL) sides Jamshedpur FC and Chennaiyin FC have announced the arrivals of new Indian players to their rosters as the teams finalized their squads for the 2020-21 Indian football season.

Jamshedpur FC signed striker William Lalnunfela and winger Bhupender Singh on three-year deals while Chennaiyin FC signed left-back Lalchhuanmawia and right-back Reagan Singh on one-year deals with options of extension.

Jamshedpur FC continue impressive scouting

The Red Miners have put up a very underrated ISL side so far. With FC Goa, ATK Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City making headlines with big-money moves, Jamshedpur FC have been silently building up a squad touted for a top-four finish.

Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Ricky Lallawmawma, Laldinliana Renthlei, Joyner Lourenco and Narender Gahlot form a very impressive Jamshedpur FC Indian core with the likes of Peter Hartley, Alex Lima, David Grande, Aitor Monroy and Nerijus Valskis in the squad.

The signings of Lalnunfela and Singh allow Jamshedpur FC the luxury of a deep squad for the upcoming Super League campaign.

Lulnunfela is an excellent finisher with the ability to create goals as well. The Mizo striker has played for Chanmari FC, Aizawl FC and Mohun Bagan previously. He was part of the 2016-17 I-League winning Aizawl FC squad.

Lalnunfela said:

“I am delighted to be part of a club of Jamshedpur FC’s stature. Since I began my professional career, I dreamed of playing in the ISL and the club has provided me with a chance to prove myself at the highest level in India. I hope to stand up to the expectations and contribute my best to help the club win lots of silverware during my tenure here. The vehement and highly-spirited fans of the club deserve some trophies and we are committed to bringing success to the club.”

Bhupender Singh joins Jamshedpur FC after a stint with Spanish fourth tier side Olimpic Xativa. His performance for Sudeva FC in the U-18 Y-League earned him the move to Spain.

Singh said:

“It's a great feeling to join such a great club with an amazing fanbase. I aim to stay focused and help the team in every possible way. I want to improve in every training session and learn from the senior players at the club. The expectations are very high as everyone is looking forward to bringing silverware and we will fight to win each game to bring home the ISL trophy.”

Chennaiyin FC add defensive duo

The addition of Lalchhuanmawia, also known as Chhuantea Fanai, and Reagan Singh will provide a defensive boost to the two-time ISL champions for the 2020-21 ISL season. The duo will join the likes of Edwin Vanspaul, Eli Sabia, Jerry Lalrinzuala and Aimol Reamsochung at the back.

However, with just two foreign players signed so far under Head Coach Csaba Laszlo, the Marina Blues have plenty of areas to work at.

Chhuantea has played for sides like JCT, Shillong Lajong, Bengaluru FC, FC Pune City, Mumbai City and Odisha FC prior to his move to Chennaiyin FC. Chhuantea has won the 2015 SAFF Suzuki Cup with the Indian National Team.

Chhuantea said:

“I am delighted to join CFC and am really excited about working with the new coach (Csaba László) and achieving his vision for the club. This will be a unique ISL season and I can’t wait to meet the boys in Goa and get the ball rolling.”

Reagan Singh made his debut with Royal Wahingdoh FC in the I-League. He has since played for Shillong Lajong, Mumbai FC and NorthEast United FC.

Singh said:

“I am very happy to join one of the most successful clubs in the ISL. CFC are a unique team with a great fanbase, and I promise to contribute to the best of my ability in our efforts to bring a third ISL title to Chennai.”