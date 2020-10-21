Owen Coyle and Jamshedpur FC have completed their overseas player quota following the signing of Australian winger Nick Fitzgerald. The 28-year old has been highly prolific in the A-League over the years. He most-recently played with Newcastle Jets where he made 20 appearances in the last season.

Jamshedpur FC will be his first signing outside of Australia and Fitzgerald is most certainly looking forward to an 'Indian adventure'.

“I'm really glad to start this new adventure with Jamshedpur FC and I promise to give my best to the club and play my heart out for the fans" said Fitzgerald.

He also added that he is looking forward to play under the tutelage of a coach like Owen Coyle’s caliber, something every player dreams of. Owen Coyle, the coach of Jamshedpur FC welcomed the signing stating that the Australian will certainly be a valuable addition to the attacking unit, given his skills on the field.

The head coach of Jamshedpur FC went on to state that, "Fitzgerald adds a new dimension to our attack with his versatility. He is a quality player and has a proven track record in Australia's A-League. He can make quality runs down the flank and be a great provider to the strike force. We are confident about his attacking prowess and abilities and I am really looking forward to work with him."

The 2019-20 season was a washout for the Jamshedpur-based club as they managed to record just four wins with a total of six draws and eight losses. Jamshedpur FC are currently at the eighth position on the table.

However, it would seem as though the club is set to reach new heights in the upcoming season with the former Chennaiyin coach at the helm.

The seventh edition of the Indian Super League is set to begin on the 20th of November 2020.