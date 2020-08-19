ISL 2020-21: Jamshedpur FC sign Jackichand Singh

Indian Super League side Jamshedpur FC have signed Jackichand Singh as he ends his 2-year stay with FC Goa.

The Army Boys Academy product, Jackichand Singh, follows the likes of Hugo Boumous and Mandar Rao Dessai on the way out of the club that has scored the most number of goals in the ISL in the last couple of seasons.

The Men of Steel have ended outside the top four of the league table in both the seasons they have featured in the ISL. The signing of the 28-year old winger who possesses blistering pace could be the difference for Owen Coyle's side.

We are thrilled to have @jackichand10 in our squad for @IndSuperLeague 2020-21. Listen to what the midfielder has to say about his new journey.



Read more about our new signing 👉 https://t.co/XIsE3bIz6F#JamKeKhelo #JoharJacki pic.twitter.com/eappSPaKus — Jamshedpur FC (@JamshedpurFC) August 18, 2020

Jackichand Singh has grown in consistency with age as he had 8 goal contributions in both the seasons he stayed with the star-studded FC Goa side. He scored 4 goals and had 4 assists in the 2018-19 season. While he scored 5 goals, he could only contribute 3 assists in the 2019-20 season of the ISL.

The former FC Goa star was absolutely delighted after putting pen to paper for his new club.

He said, "Playing for Jamshedpur FC is a fantastic opportunity for me. Jamshedpur FC is one club in India that has everything a player needs, and the entire country knows how passionate and vocal the people of Jharkhand are about football. I am convinced with the philosophy and the path Jamshedpur FC are following and hope to contribute with my heart and soul to help the club achieve much-deserved success. Of course, I look forward to achieving this under the robust leadership of Owen Coyle.”

The Blue Tigers winger will be signing a 3-year contract till 2023 and Owen Coyle would be happy to boast his midfield options after the capture of Jackichand Singh. The Irishman was gushing over the latest addition to his squad.

He said "Mesmerizing – one word to perfectly describe Jackichand Singh. He is a highly rated and talented winger who was wanted by many teams in the ISL. Signing a top-class winger has been one of our key objectives, and I’m delighted he’s joining. He will add pace, power, and creativity, with the aim of bringing more goals to our team.”

Singh will be hoping to help Jamshedpur FC qualify for the knockout stages of the ISL for the first time with his new shirt number 12.