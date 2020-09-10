ISL 2020-21: Jamshedpur FC sign Nigerian international defender Stephen Eze

Indian Super League franchise Jamshedpur FC have announced the signing of Nigerian international defender Stephen Eze today.

Stephen Eze is a 26-year old defender who began his professional career with Nigerian club Lobi Stars FC at the age of 18. He played there for two seasons before moving on to Nigerian side Sunshine Stars.

Eze's career in Nigeria continued on with Ifeanyi Ubah and Kano Pillars before he finally broke through and moved abroad to Europe. He was signed by Bulgarian top division side Lokomotiv Plovidiv in 2018 and has played three seasons for the team even finishing as the runner-up in the 2019-20 season.

Eze represented Lokomotiv Plovidiv in the UEFA Europa League in the 2019-20 season, making four appearances and won the Bulgarian FA Cup in the 2018-19 season.

Eze has made a total of 13 appearances for the Nigerian national side since making his debut appearance back in 2016 for the Super Eagles.

Eze is Jamshedpur FC's latest signing in a busy transfer window for the club

Stephen Eze becomes the latest addition to the Jamshedpur FC, who have been quite active in the transfer window ahead of the upcoming ISL 2020-21 season. They signed English defender Peter Hartley a few days ago in addition to getting veteran Indian keeper TP Rehenesh on board as well.

Jamshedpur FC are looking to rebuild their side under new coach Owen Coyle, who has joined them this season after leaving fellow ISL franchise Chennaiyin FC.

In addition to the defensive reinforcements made by Coyle, Jamshedpur have also signed last season's joint top scorer Nerjius Valskis, who followed Coyle from Chennaiyin FC to Jamshedpur.

Eze's signing provides a major boost to Jamshedpur FC, who bring on an active international player. Along with Peter Hartley, Eze will form the core of the defence making them a force to reckon with this year.