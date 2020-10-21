ISL 2020/21: Kerala Blasters sign former Lyon defender Bakary Kone

The Kerala Blasters have completed the signing of Bakary Kone. The 32-year-old defender will join a start-studded Blasters lineup and will play alongside the likes of Vicente Gomez, Gary Hooper, and Facundo Pereyra in this year's Indian Super League (ISL).

Having joined French side Lyon in 2011, Kone went on to make over 100 appearances and played in Ligue 1, achieving considerable success before moving on. He has also made a handful of appearances in the UEFA Champions League. Kone played for Malaga in the La Liga for two years before returning to Ligue 1 club Strasbourg.

“I am really excited about signing for Kerala Blasters and coming to India for the first time. I have heard a lot about the Indian Super league from (Nicolas) Anelka and he had very positive things to say," said Bakary Kone, who will be joining the KBFC squad soon in Goa for pre-season training.

"I know KBFC has one of the biggest fanbases in the ISL and I am motivated to give my 100% to the club each time I take the field. I can't wait to join my teammates and the coaching staff in Goa and get started," added Kone.

Kone will improve the Kerala Blasters defensive setup: Karolis Skinkys

Karolis Skinkys, the sporting director for the Kerala Blasters, was upbeat after announcing the signing, stating that Kone's experience will be invaluable once the season begins.

“Kone is a player with notable experience and skill, having played for renowned clubs in top European Leagues. His presence will surely improve the defensive setup of our squad this season. Koné is motivated to get in shape quickly and give his best to help us fight for the top positions in the league," said Karolis Skinkys, the sporting director of Kerala Blasters FC.

The previous season of the ISL was a rather forgettable one for the Kerala Blasters as they finished seventh in the table with just four wins in 18 matches.