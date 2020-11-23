ISL 2020-21: Kolkata derby is good for Indian football but we have to get 3 points, says ATK Mohun Bagan's Sandesh Jhingan

Even before the seventh season of the Indian Super League (ISL) had started, excitement levels were high for the all-important match on November 27. ATK Mohun Bagan and SC East Bengal will clash on Friday, making it the first-ever Kolkata Derby in India's top-tier league.

Not just the fans, even the players are looking forward to being a part of this special occasion. Sandesh Jhingan, who will be donning the ATK Mohun Bagan colors this time after six seasons with the Kerala Blasters, was asked to share his thoughts about the match.

The 27-year-old Jhingan, who has signed a five-year deal with ATK Mohun Bagan, has been named one of the five captains of Antonio Lopez Habas' side. Having grabbed a 1-0 win over the Kerala Blasters in their first match of the ISL 2020-21 season, Sandesh Jhingan's team is getting ready for the derby ahead.

And Jhingan made a surprising admission while speaking about the clash.

"I've never had the chance to watch a Kolkata derby live at the stadium," Sandesh Jhingan said.

The India international defender admitted that it is one of the biggest derbies in the world but at the same time, he is careful not to let emotions get the better of him. As a footballer, his job is to perform well and fetch those vital three points for ATK Mohun and that is exactly what he is concentrating on at the moment.

"It's one of the biggest derbies in the world," Jhingan said. "As footballers, you want to be a part of such big games on big stages, so I'm looking forward to it. I don't look deep into the magnitude of the game, whether it's the Kolkata derby or any other match, it's all the same. All are important, so I don't let emotions get to me. The coaches and the staff are looking at it as a game of football," he added.

While acknowledging the fact that the highly-popular Kolkata Derby is good for the game considering its rich history and heritage, Jhingan pointed out that he is living in the present. Nothing is more important than the clean sheet for ATK Mohun Bagan.

"The derby has a rich history and its roots run deep in Indian football. Now, hopefully, I get a chance to be part of it. The Kolkata derby is good for Indian football and the fans, but we live in the present and I have to do my job, just like the rest of the team – to get the three points and the clean sheet," said Sandesh Jhingan.

Jhingan has had enough experience not to get overwhelmed by pressure. He has been a part of the Kerala Blasters outfit when they reached a couple of ISL finals, and has played for the national team too. There might be a lot of expectations from ATK Mohun Bagan considering ATK are the defending ISL champions but Jhingan explained he quite enjoys the responsibility that comes with it.

"Being part of a champion team puts extra pressure but I like to enjoy the responsibility as it shows you have something in you, that's why people have expectations from you, as you can deliver," said the center-back.

Even though ATK Mohun Bagan started their ISL 2020 campaign with a win, they cannot afford to be complacent. With Liverpool FC legend Robbie Fowler at the helm, SC East Bengal have put together quite a squad and are very much unpredictable. ATK Mohun Bagan need to be ready for the challenge.

"We are a set team, so it gives them an idea of our strengths and weaknesses. They have a new team and are unpredictable. We don't know what they are going to provide us. There are responsibilities on us but we believe in our system and our coach, I'm sure he will have a perfect plan for this game," signed off Sandesh Jhingan.