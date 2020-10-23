ISL 2020-21: Mumbai City FC sign Phurba Lachenpa from Real Kashmir FC

Mumbai City FC has officially confirmed the signing of goalkeeper Phurba Lachenpa. The Sikkemese player has acknowledged his place in the club until 2024.

Lachenpa is expected to join Amrinder Singh in the goalkeeping squadron for Mumbai City FC. Singh has established himself as one of the country's best keepers over the past few seasons.

Lachenpa started his career with Shillong Lajong FC, where he came through the youth ranks. He made 24 appearances for the Meghalaya based club, before signing a contract with Real Kashmir FC in 2019.

Lachenpa was Real Kashmir FC's first choice during the 2019-20 I-League season and kept eight clean sheets in nineteen matches across all competitions. He conceded 17 goals.

#TheIslanders' GK Union is growing stronger! 🧤



Mumbai, say hello to your newest 'keeper - #SuperPhurba 👋🔵 pic.twitter.com/KepZ39hzc9 — Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) October 23, 2020

On joining Mumbai City FC, Lachenpa said, "It's a proud moment for me, taking the next step of my career and committing my future to a club of Mumbai City's stature. I've enjoyed my football and my journey so far but I'm only getting started. I know I have to work harder and I am really looking forward to working with and learning from my teammates. It's a huge challenge and an even bigger opportunity for me and I am ready to give it my all."

Meanwhile, Mumbai City FC head coach Sergio Lobera said that Phurba was one of the most skilled goalies in the I-League last season and that he was delighted to have him join Mumbai City FC.

"He is young and has tremendous potential to improve a lot in the future. Phurba's reflexes and command during the games is something that caught our eye, and we are hoping he can continue to grow here at Mumbai City and play a huge role in the Club's successes for years to come." said Sergio Lobera.

The Mumbai City FC has been known to have a very vocal fan base in India and they are sure that this move will be welcomed by them. Phurba has dealt with injuries in the past. However, he has always come back stronger.

The 22-year-old confirmed that he is looking forward to his time in Mumbai City FC and can't wait to get the show on the road.