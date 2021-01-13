ISL 2020-21: NorthEast United FC assistant coach Alison Kharsyntiew confident that Gurmeet Singh will learn from mistakes

NorthEast United FC's winless run in the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season continued as they were held by Bengaluru FC 1-1 at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco. The Highlanders have now failed to register a victory in their last seven matches.

NorthEast United FC's head coach Gerard Nus was missing from the touchline as he was suspended. The referee brandished a second yellow card to him this season in the team's last match. Former Shillong Lajong coach Alison Kharsyntiew took charge of the proceedings in his absence.

#NEUFC goalkeeper Gurmeet Singh was so impressed by Hanuma Vihari's 'leaving the ball' technique in Sydney test that he tried the same against #BengaluruFC today at his near post.



Last I heard BCCI is trying to establish contact with him to replace the injured Hanuma. #NEUFCBFC — Indian Football Trolls (@Trolls_IF) January 12, 2021

NorthEast United FC were leading the match 1-0, courtesy of a goal from Luis Machado. However, their goalkeeper Gurmeet Singh committed a howler in the 50th minute to gift Bengaluru FC an equaliser.

Rahul Bheke took a shot from distance and the ball squeezed in through the gap between the young keeper's left arm and midriff to bulge the back of the net.

"We were leading by one goal, but mistakes happen sometimes. But, we did well throughout the game. It was just one mistake and, we hope that he (Gurmeet Singh) learns from it and improves in the next game," Alison said.

"We should not be making individual errors at this level. But, we need to learn from it. At this level, if you make individual errors, it might cost you three points," he further added.

"Playing against Bengaluru FC is not easy, one point is good enough for us," says NorthEast United FC's Alison Kharsyntiew

Bengaluru FC players celebrate after Rahul Bheke scores for them (Image Courtesy: ISL Media)

Despite the draw, Alison was satisfied with the performance of NorthEast United FC. They went toe-to-toe with former champions Bengaluru FC and came close to securing a win.

"Our objective was to get three points. But, playing against Bengaluru FC is not easy, so one point is good enough for us. This will keep the positive energy in the team and help us carry it on to the next game," said the assistant coach.

All even at the end! Machado gave us the lead in the 27th minute and the blues equalized later in the second half.



Off to the next one now.#NEUBFC #StrongerAsOne pic.twitter.com/tEGorhJmQJ — NorthEast United FC (@NEUtdFC) January 12, 2021

NorthEast United FC's next assignment is an encounter against fifth-placed Jamshedpur FC unit. The two teams will face each other at the same venue on Sunday.