ISL 2020/21: NorthEast United FC signs striker VP Suhair

Having been in search of a striker, the signing of VP Suhair comes as a much-needed boost for Gerard Nus and the management of NorthEast United FC.

While there are rumours with regard to the signing of an overseas striker, it would seem as though the NorthEast United FC management have looked at the I-League and signed one of the top strikers in the country.

The 28-year-old has most recently featured for Mohun Bagan and was instrumental in ensuring their success in the I-League in the 2019-20 season. He has also played for Gokulam Kerala and East Bengal FC.

Priya Runchal, the executive director at NorthEast United FC was seemingly overjoyed with the move, stating that Suhair is someone with a penchant for scoring goals. Speaking on the signing, Runchal said:

“Suhair’s performances in last season’s I-League really impressed the coaching staff at the club and we believe he will be an important addition to the team’s attack. He is a player who has the knack of finding the net and we are excited to see how he contributes to the team for the season ahead.”

Will be a lot to learn from Nus and Jamil at NorthEast United FC: VP Suhair

At the moment, it would seem as though VP Suhair is one of only four forwards on the books at NorthEast United FC. While it remains to be seen who else is signed by Gerard Nus, Suhair expressed excitement over the move stating that he could not wait to work with the coaches.

On his appointment, Suhair added; “I am very excited to be a part of the Highlanders family and play in the Indian Super League. There will be a lot to learn from head coach Gerard Nus and coach Khalid Jamil, and I cannot wait to join the rest of the squad for the pre-season.”

The ISL is set to begin on the 21st of November with all matches set to be played in Goa behind closed doors.