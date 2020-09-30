ISL transfer rumour: NorthEast United FC narrow down striker options

NorthEast United FC have had a rather quiet transfer window so far. In terms of overseas signings, the club has signed Mauritanian midfielder Khassa Camara and winger Luis Machado thus far. Gerard Nus will now look to bring in one or two strikers before the start of the season.

Recent reports and rumours coming from various sources seem to suggest that Gerard Nus may well be on the verge of signing a couple of forwards to support Machado in the NorthEast United FC frontline.

The rumour also goes on to state that the two options on the table for Nus are a former Ghanaian international and another player from Guinea. There may very well be a possibility for both to sign as well.

While this news is music to the ears of the NorthEast fans, they will fondly recall Asamoah Gyan, who smashed four goals from just eight matches. At the end of the season, the 34-year old Gyan did not renew his contract, forcing the management to look for other options to add to their forward line.

As promised an ‘early’ update for NorthEast United FC fans. NEUFC have narrowed down their striking options to two players: One is a former Ghana international and the other is from Guinea. Possibly, even both could join 😊#Indianfootball #ISL #Transfers — Marcus Mergulhao (@MarcusMergulhao) September 29, 2020

NorthEast United FC are looking to turn their fortunes around

In recent times, it would seem as though the club have lost their way in terms of performances in the Indian Super League. Since their first season as part of the league, they have never reached the final, having made it to the semifinal only once in the 2018-19 season under the stewardship of Eelco Schattorie.

However, this season has seen the club management opt for a fresh start under coach Gerard Nus. The 35-year-old Spaniard, who became the youngest manager to take the reigns of an ISL club, went on to signal his intent to win by signing Camara and Machado.

Nus has also managed to tie down assist-leader Federico Gallego to a one-year contract extension, something that is truly commendable. However, who NorthEast United FC finally signs remains to be seen.