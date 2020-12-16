ISL 2020-21 - 'Odisha FC is a dangerous side,' says Bengaluru FC coach Carles Cuadrat

A 4-2 win over Kerala Blasters FC saw Bengaluru FC get back to their goalscoring ways after a few difficult results. The six-goal thriller, while exposing a few issues in the side's defence, saw the likes of Sunil Chhetri and Udanta Singh get on the scoresheet. This will give Bengaluru FC head coach Carles Cuadrat a lot of encouragement ahead of the game against Odisha.

While the win saw Bengaluru FC move up the ISL table, head coach Carles Cuadrat said that it is unlike his players to get complacent following a victory. The 52-year-old Spaniard also cautioned that Odisha FC is a dangerous side although they have failed to win a game this season.

While addressing the media on the eve of the game against Odisha FC, the Bengaluru FC manager had the following to say:

"I know my players well, there is no complacency. We are very competitive and so are Odisha FC. They will try for all three points, I am sure. At this point, Odisha is dangerous. They have been fighting for three points but it hasn't been happening. One of these days they will win a game for sure. They have quality players and a very good coach."

"We are ready for the game, but not overconfident. We will not be complacent against any team in the ISL because we know this competition well. Any team can beat any team, on any given day,” added Carles Cuadrat.

They have powerful and experienced central defenders: Carles Cuadrat

With the likes of Jacob Tratt and Steven Taylor in their ranks, the Odisha defensive unit is quite resolute. Carles Cuadrat stated that he was an admirer of South African midfielder Cole Alexander as well.

"They have powerful and experienced central defenders who give them a lot of strength at the back. I especially like Cole Alexander; he gives a lot to the team. He is one of those quiet players who has been doing a lot on the pitch," Carles Cuadrat opined.

After sustaining a muscle injury against NorthEast United FC, Bengaluru FC defender Rahul Bheke will miss the Odisha game as well. This will mean that Pratik Chaudhuri will continue playing alongside Juanan as he did against the Kerala Blasters.