One point very important against a team like FC Goa, says ATK Mohun Bagan coach Antonio Lopez Habas

ATK Mohun Bagan shared the spoils with an in-form FC Goa team to register a 1-1 draw in the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL).

Edu Garcia scored for the Mariners as his venomous free-kick curled into the back of the net in the 75th minute. However, the joy was short-lived as Ishan Pandita equalized for FC Goa nine minutes later.

ATK Mohun Bagan could have regained the lead in the 89th minute when Manvir Singh's header off a free-kick struck the crossbar.

However, coach Antonio Lopez Habas believed that the draw was a fair reflection of efforts put in by both the sides.

"There were a lot of alternatives for both the teams. The score in the final is a fair score. We had the chance to score before and after that, once again through set-pieces. But, we draw. I want to win all the three points. But one point is very important for us against an important team like FC Goa. It will help us finally in the points table," Habas said.

Edu Garcia finally registered his name in the scoresheet after hitting the crossbar against Mumbai City FC.

Habas believes that their encounter against FC Goa was similar to the one against Mumbai City FC.

"The match was similar to Mumbai (City FC). There was only one difference. We had a fantastic chance for score a goal with Edu (Garcia). After that, we couldn't score and Mumbai scored. Today, we scored first and the opponent scored," he further added.

Not possible to create so many chances against a good team: ATK Mohun Bagan coach Antonio Lopez Habas

Antonio Habas was content with ATK Mohun Bagan's performance despite them creating fewer chances for themselves (Image Courtesy: ISL Media)

ATK Mohun Bagan registered just two shots on target in their encounter against FC Goa.

Their star striker Roy Krishna has scored just one goal in their last four matches.

"I think the difference between two big teams is very less. It is not possible to create so many chances. The difference is very less difference. It's impossible that one team will have four or five or six chances. It is very very difficult to create chances," Habas concluded.

That was a thrilling game. Although it feels like the Edu Garcia free-kick deserves to win any contest, can't deny the spirit shown by Goa, who did not deserve to end up on the losing side.



ATK Mohun Bagan's next opponent in the 2020-21 season of ISL is Chennaiyin FC. The two sides played out a goalless draw in their previous encounter.