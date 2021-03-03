ISL 2020-21: Kristian Opseth, Xisco Hernandez, and Fran González Gonzalez leave Bengaluru FC

Bengaluru FC confirmed the departures of Kristian Opseth, Xisco Hernandez, and Fran Gonzalez on Monday after the team failed to qualify for the ISL playoffs.

“The BFC family wishes the best of everything to Fran Gonzalez, Xisco Hernandez, and Kristian Opseth. Good luck for the future!" a tweet from the club's official Twitter handle read.

Norwegian striker Kristian Opseth found the net once for the Blues in his 15 appearances in the 2020/21 ISL season. He was the club's first-choice striker but failed to live up to expectations. As per reports, the 31-year-old player has signed for Norwegian side Sarpsborg 08 FF.

Spanish center back Fran González was not up to the mark either during his limited time with the Bengaluru FC and the club chose not to extend his contract. Both players were signed as replacements for Albert Serran and Raphael Augusto ahead of the current season on final day of the transfer window.

Xisco Hernández joined the club from Odisha FC during the January transfer window and failed to impress. After providing just one assist in six games, the Bengaluru FC management chose to part ways with the Spanish winger.

Bengaluru FC finished seventh in the league table with 22 points, having won just five out of the 20 games they played. The Blues lost eight matches and drew seven times in this year's ISL. They will now shift their focus to the upcoming AFC Cup after a forgetful season.

Bengaluru FC will lock horns with either Nepal Army Club or Sri Lanka Police on April 14th in a South Asian playoff fixture. The winner of the match will find a spot in Group D of the AFC Cup. Marco Pezzaiuoli, the Blues' new head coach, will take charge of the club with the AFC Cup being his first assignment.

