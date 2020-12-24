ISL 2020-21: Our mentality is to work until the last minute, says FC Goa coach Juan Ferrando after win over Jamshedpur FC

FC Goa returned to winning ways after picking up a 2-1 victory over Jamshedpur FC at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco on Wednesday. The Gaurs moved to the fifth spot in the ISL 2020-21 points table, with 11 points from 8 matches.

FC Goa has had a congested schedule so far in the tournament, with the encounter against Jamshedpur being their third match in eight days. However, Juan Ferrando's team clinched the all-important three points.

"It was a difficult game because when you play four matches so quickly, it is very difficult to prepare the team. But, I am happy with the character the team displayed today. A lot of players, for example like today Romario (Jesuraj), was tired in the game. Not only the physical condition but also the mentality and stress. But, now we have time, seven days, to prepare against Hyderabad FC," the FC Goa manager said.

FC Goa left it late to pick up the win. Igor Angulo equalized through a penalty before glancing his header from a corner-kick amidst a host of Jamshedpur bodies in the stoppage time of second half to seal the deal.

"The most important thing for us is to work till the 90 minutes, or even 94. It is up to the referees (to decide additional time). Our mentality is to work until the last minute or last second of the game," said Juan Ferrando.

Devendra Murgaonkar also made his ISL debut for FC Goa when he replaced Romario Jesuraj in the 59th minute. The 22-year-old youngster delivered some beautiful crosses from the right flank.

"We are building our team. I know after seven or eight games, it is not normal building. But, Princeton (Rebello), Devendra (Murgaonkar), Sanson (Pereira), Romario (Jesuraj) are all young players and not experienced. They need time. It is important for fans to understand that they are the future of Goa," said Juan Ferrando.

Despite the win, FC Goa are not thinking about any Christmas celebrations. Rather, they have set their eyes on their next opponent, Hyderabad FC.

"We are now thinking about the next match against Hyderabad FC. Let's hope Santa Claus gives us the next three points," concluded the Spaniard.