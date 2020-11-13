ISL 2020-21: Peter Hartley to lead Jamshedpur FC

Indian Super League (ISL) side Jamshedpur FC have appointed former Motherwell and English central defender Peter Hartley as the captain for the club for the upcoming Indian Super League 2020-21 season. Hartley's leadership and man-management abilities has earned him the honour of leading the Red Miners.

Peter Hartley will be the leader of Jamshedpur FC's defence

Peter Hartley's widespread experience in the lower divisions of English football as the leader of defence will be beneficial for Jamshedpur. He will play as a central defender alongside Stephen Eze. Laldiniliana Renthlei and Ricky Lallawmawma will play at right-back and left-back respectively.

Jamshedpur FC have a lot of young and emerging defenders. Players such as Narender Gahlot, Joyner Lourenco, Sandip Mandi, Subhash Barua, Karan Amin, and Manash Pratim Gogoi will learn a lot by working with Peter Hartley. Hartley is strong in aerial duals and is an exceptional interceptor of the ball.

“Peter Hartley is a born leader and has all the capabilities to lead the Jamshedpur FC squad. He is experienced, vocal and commanding on and off the pitch, and a great motivator. I am glad to have a captain like that in my squad,” said Owen Coyle.

The newly-appointed skipper is looking forward to taking charge and had the following to say:

“I am happy to have the confidence of the coach to lead the Jamshedpur FC squad. I will do my best to lead the club to win the ISL trophy and create history for Jamshedpur.”

Jamshedpur FC will begin their Indian Super League 2020-21 campaign against Chennaiyin FC on November 24th. The game will witness several reunions involving players and coaches like Nerijus Valskis, Laldinliana Renthlei, Owen Coyle, and Memo Moura, who will be facing their former teams. Jamshedpur FC have had a squad revamp this year and will aim to finish in the top 4.