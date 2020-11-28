ATK Mohun Bagan picked up a 2-0 win over arch-rivals SC East Bengal in the first-ever Kolkata Derby to be played in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco. Antonio Lopez Habas was the architect of the victory as his side dominated the opponents and came out as the clear winners in this titanic clash.

SC East Bengal looked as the better side in the first half and even had more chances to score. In the seventh minute, after a wonderful set of play from Balwant Singh and Jacques Moghoma, Anthony Pilkington brushed past the challenge of Pritam Kotal and got a shooting opportunity.

The Irishman kept his shot on target in the 20th minute, but it was comfortably collected by ATK Mohun Bagan goalkeeper Arindam Bhattacharya. However, his team bounced back strongly in the second half with Roy Krishna and Manvir Singh scoring goals to give them the all-important three points.

"Maybe, we didn't have a fantastic level in the first 45 minutes but we kept the scoreline nil-nil. The full match is of 90 minutes and we made it 2-0. We have to improve, press with more intensity, and follow the principle. This was our plan," Habas said at the post match press conference after the victory in the Kolkata Derby.

ATK Mohun Bagan were also scintillating in the transitions with Manvir Singh's goal coming from the counter.

Speaking about his team's efficiency, the Spaniard quipped, "Football is not about only attack or only defense. We have to be good on transition as well."

After picking up 6 points from the first two matches, the two-time ISL winning coach is not resting. Antonio Lopez Habas has his eyes set on the next match against Odisha FC.

He was also impressed by the shift put in by India international Sandesh Jhinghan.

"It is not easy to play football after an injury like the one he suffered. I am happy with his efforts," signed off Habas.