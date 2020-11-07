ISL 2020-21 pre-season friendly: Bengaluru FC and Hyderabad FC play out 1-1 stalemate

The run-up to the Indian Super League (ISL) witnessed yet another friendly match played between Bengaluru FC and Hyderabad FC. Wungngayam Muirang and Aridane Santana got their names on the scoresheet for Bengaluru and Hyderabad respectively as the friendly ended in a 1-1 stalemate.

This was Hyderabad FC's second friendly match with Manuel Marquez's men having played the Kerala Blasters on the 25th of October. New signing Aridane Santana also managed to score his first goal for Hyderabad FC and will be hoping to carry his goal-scoring form into the ISL.

Bengaluru FC kicked off their pre-season with Carles Cuadrat naming a starting XI without any overseas players. Second-choice goalkeeper Lalthuammawia Ralte started in goal ahead of Gurpreet Singh Sandhu while Joe Zoherliana and Pratik Chaudhuri made their debuts for the club.

Amay Morajkar, Udanta Singh, Aashique Kuruniyan, and Leon Augustine also started for the Blues. Defender Juanan, midfielder Erik Paartalu and forward Cleiton Silva came on after the hour-mark to get in 30 minutes of playing time.

Muirang scores for Bengaluru FC

Bengaluru FC youngster Wungngayam Muirang opened the scoring to give his side the lead. However, his goal was equalled by Spanish striker Aridane Santana to make the score 1-1. Sunil Chhetri was awarded a penalty that he failed to convert, a rare occasion for the Bengaluru FC skipper.

The arrival of Cleiton Silva for the last 30 minutes of the game failed to ignite a spark as the Blues eventually settled for a draw. Although this was a good workout for both teams, BFC coach Carles Cuadrat will have his task cut out as the Blues have to be ready for another pre-season friendly before the tournament begins.

Hyderabad FC open their ISL campaign against Odisha FC on the 23rd of November in Bambolim. The 1-1 draw against the former ISL champions has definitely given the side the much-needed confidence boost following their 2-0 loss against Kerala Blasters in the previous pre-season friendly.

Bengaluru FC, on the other hand, will open their ISL campaign against FC Goa on the 22nd of November at Fatorda.