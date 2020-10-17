ISL 2020-21: Raphael Augusto's contract at Bengaluru FC terminated by mutual consent

Bengaluru FC and Raphael Augusto have decided to mutually terminate the Brazilian playmaker's contract at Bengaluru FC ahead of the 2020-21 ISL season, after his future at the club was the subject of much debate and discussion throughout the transfer window.

On Saturday morning, Bengaluru FC announced in a statement, "Bengaluru FC and Raphael Augusto have mutually agreed to terminate the Brazilian's contract with the club, owing to personal reasons. We wish Rapha and his family the best through this phase. #ThankYouRapha."

Augusto moved to Bengaluru FC in a high-profile transfer ahead of the 2019-20 ISL season from Chennaiyin FC, where he had started his Indian Super League journey back in 2015.

Known to be a creative presence in midfield, Augusto's move to Bengaluru FC seemed to tick all the boxes for both club and player. However, he could not replicate the form he showed at Chennaiyin FC over the years, registering only one assist during 738 minutes of playing time.

Augusto's importance to Chennaiyin FC was telling in the fact that he helped the club win the 2015 ISL title in his very first season with the club, and replicated that in the 2017-18 ISL season as well.

It now remains to be seen who Augusto's replacement at Bengaluru FC will be, with the transfer window closing in three days on October 20. Up until the announcement, he was still being considered for this season's plans, with his link-up Behind Cleiton Silva in the number 10 position exciting fans.

The team has already started pre-season training in JSW's high-performance centre at Bellary, Karnataka, opting not to travel to Goa early like a few other teams.

Bengaluru FC finished third in the league stage last season ahead of the playoffs, but could not qualify for the final, losing 3-2 to ATK on aggregate across two legs after winning the first leg 1-0.