ISL 2020-21: SC East Bengal officially unveil new logo ahead of their ISL debut

SC East Bengal, who officially confirmed their participation in the upcoming Indian Super League with the help of investment from Shree Cements, have officially unveiled their new logo ahead of the new season.

The 'SC' in the new logo is versatile in nature and can stand for both 'Shree Cement' and 'Sporting Club', with the prefix added before the 'East Bengal' name.

The logo retains all the old elements of the flaming torch and the red and yellow colour scheme, and adds the initials 'SC' on the logo, making it a subtle merger while still indicating the new partnership.

Speaking about the merger and the logo, Shree Cement Managing Director HM Bangur said:

"The club's new logo retains the primary assets like the emblem of a flaming torch and its colours, which showcases a merger between the rich legacy of East Bengal, its contribution to Indian football, along with Shree Cement's support to keep the flag flying high."

"It's a start of the new and exciting partnership for all of us with East Bengal, and we're happy to share the evolution of the club's logo. Our crest and brand identity has been a bold one, and I am sure that this will only take the legacy of the club forward," he added.

The new slogan, revealed in the video, will also excite East Bengal Supporters: "Chhilaam Acchi Thakbo", which translates into "I was, I am, and I will stay."

"We're proud to be presenting the new logo which salutes our rich footballing legacy, while embracing a modern outlook," Prashant Bangur, Joint Managing Director of Shree Cement, said. "The fans are the heart and soul of SC East Bengal, and we will work together as one family trying hard every day to keep the flag flying high."

The team will be coached by Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler in the upcoming season, with the Englishman bringing in his own coaching staff along with him. He checked into the bio-bubble hotel in Goa on Friday, where he will complete the mandatory quarantine period along with his staff.

Although no new signings have officially been announced so far, East Bengal is expected to sign a lot of the players that Fowler has worked with before, and who he believes can add value to his team in the Indian Super League.