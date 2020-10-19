ISL 2020/21: SC East Bengal signs former Birmingham City midfielder Jacques Maghoma

Following their entry into the Indian Super League, SC East Bengal have been perhaps the most active club in the transfer window and they have signed Congolese midfielder Jacques Maghoma. The 32-year-old has predominantly played his football in the United Kingdom and has left the country for the first time in his career to play in India.

Speaking about the move, Prashant Bangur, the joint managing director of Shree Cement was seemingly upbeat following the move.

"We welcome Jacques to SC East Bengal. He has lots of experience of playing in England and we are confident he will add to the strength of our team. We wish him all the very best and are looking forward to watching him in action,” the joint managing director of Shree Cement said.

Maghoma resounded the sentiment of Mr. Bangur stating that he was indeed thrilled to begin his journey with the club.

“I am absolutely thrilled to start a new chapter with SC East Bengal. I have only heard good things about the club, which is 100 years old. I cannot wait to pull on the red and gold shirt and take the field in the Hero Indian Super League,” said Jacques Maghoma.

Jacques Maghoma has an interesting career trajectory

Jacques Maghoma began his career in the Tottenham Hotspur youth academy before making the move to Burton Albion, where he made over a hundred and fifty appearances in four seasons. Following a bit of an indifferent spell with Sheffield Wednesday, he eventually signed with Birmingham City in 2015.

It was at Birmingham City that Maghoma made the position of central midfield his own. In addition to this, his ability to play on the wings is an added bonus in addition to his work rate and industry. He has been known for his fitness and has been described by previous managers as fast, direct and full of running.

Needless to say, Jacques Maghoma will be an important part of Robbie Fowler's side in the upcoming season of the Indian Super League.