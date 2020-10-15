ISL 2020/21: Tajikistan winger Fatkhulo Fatkhuloev signs for Chennaiyin FC

Tajikistani winger Fatkhulo Fatkhuloev has become the latest signing for Indian Super League (ISL) club Chennaiyin FC. The 30-year-old will be expected to fill an overseas spot in the team. As a winger, Fatkhuloev is the most capped player for Tajikistan, making 68 appearances and scoring 9 goals since his debut for the national side in 2007.

The Tajikistani winger will also be a major shot in the arm for Csaba Laszio's side, especially following the transfer of last season's top-scorer Nerijus Valskis to Jamshedpur FC.

The 30-year-old comes into the ISL with a fair wind behind him, having played predominantly for Tajikistani club Istiklol. He spent 12 years in the club spread across two spells and has also played in Indonesia and Uzbekistan in the past. Needless to say, Fatkhulo Fatkhuloev will be aiming to impress in the league for Chennaiyin FC.

The rebuilding process for Chennaiyin FC

The 2019-20 ISL season ended in heartbreak for Chennaiyin FC as they lost out on the title courtesy of a loss in the final against ATK. In addition to this, the loss of their top-goalscorer Nerijus Valskis and club veteran Jeje Lalpheklua have compounded the club's problems.

However, with the likes of Enes Sipovic shoring up the defensive unit and Guinean forward Esmael Goncalves joining from Japanese club Matsumoto Yamaga FC, it would seem as though the club is well and truly on it's way to redemption.

At the moment, Chennaiyin FC coach Laszio has one more spot to fill in his roster when it comes to overseas signings. Whether or not he chooses to fill that spot remains to be seen. At the moment, there is speculation that a forward is most likely to join the side, given the fact that Chennaiyin FC is lacking in their attack.