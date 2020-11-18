ISL 2020/21: Technological innovations brought in to engage with fans

The 2020/21 Indian Super League will be played, in its entirety, behind closed doors in Goa. With all ISL clubs playing in either Bambolim, Margao, and Vasco, this season is set to be a little different from previous editions. While the rules of the game have not changed, the rules for fan engagement have taken a rather drastic turn.

Despite the setback of fans not being able to watch matches in the stadium, Star Sports, the primary broadcaster for the ISL, have announced their plans to engage with fans for the upcoming season.

The creation of a 'Fan Zone' by the broadcasters has given fans a unique opportunity to be part of matches virtually. Fans will have to register on the website and have a chance to be featured on the 'Fan Walls' in the stadiums.

Fan engagement in the ISL.

The 'Fan Wall' is a set of two walls lined up against each other in the stadium with fans from both teams getting a chance to be featured on the wall. This is already something that has been tried in the Premier League and adds to fixtures that have a historic rivalry.

ISL 2020/21 to bring fans closer to the game than ever before

A spokesperson for Star Sports went on to state that the ISL is among the first sporting competitions to be played in India following the COVID-10 pandemic. Using the technology available, fans will be given a good experience through the ISL.

“Fans are an integral part of the Hero ISL, which is the first major sporting league to be played in the country during these unprecedented times. With the addition of new teams and all the international partnerships, this season is expected to be more thrilling," said a Star Sports spokesperson.

"Using technology, we will make sure that fans do not miss out on the action while also ensuring that the essence of the game is not lost. The innovative fan walls and an array of additional cameras on the field of play will bring fans closer to the game than ever before, continued the Star Sports spokesperson.