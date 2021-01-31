"We lost concentration" - Mumbai City FC coach Sergio Lobera highlights reason behind loss to NorthEast United

Mumbai City FC's twelve-match unbeaten run in the 2020-21 season of Indian Super League (ISL) came to a screeching halt as they were defeated 1-2 by NorthEast United FC at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim.

Adam Le Fondre pulled one goal back in the 85th minute of the match after NEUFC took a 2-0 ead as early as the tenth minute. But it turned out to be too little too late for Mumbai.

Mumbai City FC still occupy the top spot on the points table. They have 30 points from 14 matches in their bag and are six points above the second-placed ATK Mohun Bagan.

This is the second time Mumbai City FC have succumbed to NorthEast United FC this season. In their opening game, the Highlanders played defensively and eked out a win.

But, on Saturday, they went all-out in attack and won the game convincingly.

"I think it was two very different games. They are doing a great job, playing attacking football with a new coach, with attacking players. In the first leg, we lost three points in the first game. They played very defensively and we played with one player less. They scored one goal from penalty. They deserved the win because the played better than us," said Mumbai City FC's coach Sergio Lobera after the narrow defeat.

"When the opponent team is better than you, you should tell them congratulations. As a coach, I have to improve my team from the mistakes. It's important to learn about this," Lobera further added.

Both NorthEast United FC and Mumbai City FC have never lost a game this season after scoring first.

In the crunch encounter, the team that got the first goal was always going to have an advantage. And Deshorn Brown's twin strikes within ten minutes put the game to bed.

"It is important for us to start the game well. When we score the first goal, it becomes very difficult for the opponent team to play us. But, we lost the concentration and conceded two goals in three minutes. And, our reactions were not good. There were spaces between lines. But, we need to think about this and improve," said the former FC Goa coach.

We had the possession but not in dangerous positions: Mumbai City FC coach Sergio Lobera

Mumbai City FC once again dictated possession in the game. However, they registered the same number of shots on target as NorthEast United FC.

Expanding on this, Sergio Lobera further said:

"We didn't arrive well. We had the possession, but not in dangerous positions. There was too much distance between the lines. It's very difficult to attack well and defend well. In these circumstances, we have to be more compact. And, I think after we conceded two goals, the team's reaction wasn't good because it's not easy for us. It's a new situation and we need to learn about this."

Sergio Lobera made a triple change in the 66th minute.

Adam Le Fondre, Cy Goddard, and Sarthak Golui replaced Mourtada Fall, Hernan Santana, and Jackichand Singh.

Subsequently, Mumbai City FC piled pressure on NorthEast United FC but were rewarded with only one goal.

"In the last 30 minutes, we changed (formation) with two strikers. We played in 4-1-3-2 to try to arrive at their center backs. We create more chances by playing a good style of football. When we don't play with our style of play, we are not a strong team. We created chances and opportunities to draw the game," Lobera said.

Mumbai City FC have collected 40 yellow cards this season, the most by any team.

"I know our team without the ball takes a lot of risk. And sometimes, in transition, from attack to defense, the opponent have a lot of spaces and it becomes difficult to defend. In these situations, we make a lot of fouls and get yellow cards. But, we need to improve these numbers because we are losing players every week."

Mumbai City FC will have to forget their loss before facing Kerala Blasters on Wednesday.