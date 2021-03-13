Twitter reacts as Mumbai City FC beat ATK Mohun Bagan 2-1 in the ISL final

Mumbai City FC and ATK Mohun Bagan faced off in the final of the seventh edition of the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa.

The game started on a pretty good note, with both sides coming up with shots at their respective ends. Soon, in the 11th minute, the Islanders appealed for a penalty which was turned down by the referee.

ATK Mohun Bagan had two consecutive chances, which weren't converted, and saw the scores remain nil-nil. In no time, Fijian Roy Krishna knicked the ball to David Williams, who shot one past the goalie to give the Mariners a lead in the game.

ATKMB's defender Tiri shot one in his own net at the 29th minute to level the scores. Both sides got several chances but failed to get past the goalkeepers, who were as strong as a wall between the two sticks.

Coming into the second half, both clubs were provided with plenty of chances but neither of the goalies decided not to give up and stopped every shot that came their way.

Roy Krishna put one into the net in the 62nd minute, which was disallowed after the referee raised the offside flag. Finally, a small error by the Mariners goalkeeper Arindam Bhattacharya saw Bipin Singh find the net easily, which saw the Islanders take the lead in the game.

Mumbai City FC won the match 2-1 against ATK Mohun Bagan to win their maiden ISL Trophy.

ISL clubs, celebrities, and other stars congratulate Mumbai City FC

Various ISL clubs, including Kerala Blasters, Chennaiyin FC, and Hyderabad FC congratulate the Islanders on winning their first-ever ISL Trophy. A few actors and footballers also stepped in and wished Mumbai City FC.

Here are a few tweets:

Amchi Team. Amchi City. Amchi Trophy! Congratulations @MumbaiCityFC — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) March 13, 2021

Congratulations @MumbaiCityFC on your first ISL title triumph 💙



Welcome to the club! https://t.co/Qb1XYVxGCS — Chennaiyin FC 🏆🏆 (@ChennaiyinFC) March 13, 2021

Congratulations to @MumbaiCityFC for becoming the #HeroISL Champions for 2020-21 👏🏼 — K e r a l a B l a s t e r s F C (@KeralaBlasters) March 13, 2021

Fans took Twitter to storm as Mumbai City FC won the ISL

What a contest it was. The best offensive team taking on the best defensive team. And well @MumbaiCityFC truly are the deserving CHAMPIONSSSSSSSSSS!!!!!!!!!!!! Were on the top when needed in the final league game and here today #HeroISLFinal — Azhar Mohamed (@Mohamed1Azhar) March 13, 2021

Congratulations @MumbaiCityFC! A first ever ISL trophy along with the ISL winner’s shield gets them the double for the season! This team can do some damage at the AFC Champions League. Commiserations to Mohun Bagan. Unfortunate with the offside for Roy Krishna #ISL #HeroISLFinal — Viswanathan (@vishysblue) March 13, 2021

Congrats to Mumbai City FC! As deserved as they come 🙏 — Habil Ahmed (@hblahmed) March 13, 2021

Mumbai City FC are the second team in ISL history to win the ISL Title after finishing top of the league. Peak Quality and Entertainment. Sergio Lobera and his men. Congratulations!#IndianFootball #HeroISL #ISL — Sayak Dipta (@sayakdd28) March 13, 2021

And with that #HeroISL comes to an end...what a season it was, brought so many awesome Indian players to the centre stage. An indian coach showing how it's done. An indian striker scoring the winner. Congratulations to @MumbaiCityFC they played like champions. #HeroISLFinal. https://t.co/7PuAiHjw5y — Aditya srivastava (@shreshthacharya) March 13, 2021

Congratulations @MumbaiCityFC - Dominant force all the way ... And now with your maiden #HeroISL title - Given Mumbai further bragging rights - Holders of both the premier Cricket and Football league titles .. — Jatin Sapru (@jatinsapru) March 13, 2021