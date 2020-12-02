ISL 2020-21: Twitter reacts as Mumbai City FC thrash SC East Bengal 3-0

Mumbai City FC and SC East Bengal faced off in Match 13 of the seventh edition of the Indian Super League (ISL) at the GMC Stadium Bambolim.

Mumbai City FC won the game by a margin of three goals to nil. SC East Bengal suffered an early blow in the 7th minute when overseas player Danny Fox was injured and had to be substituted. Coach Robbie Fowler brought on Mohammed Rafique in place of the Scottish defender.

Hindered by the absence of their reliable defender, SC East Bengal were crippled and the other defenders had a difficult task ahead of them.

However, SC East Bengal had a chance to convert during a corner but failed as Mumbai City FC's Rowllin Borges cleared the delivery. The Islanders turned defence into attack as Hugo Boumous ran onto the ball and dribbled past Surchandra easily. He stunned East Bengal keeper Debjit Majumder and crossed for Adam Le Fondre, who tapped it into an empty net.

Adam Le Fondre taking the penalty (Image Courtesy: ISL Media)

Mumbai City FC went into half time with a 1-0 lead. Debjit Majumder's night went from bad to worse, as he fouled Ahmed Jahouh in the box early in the second half. The referee awarded Mumbai City FC a penalty, which was converted by English striker Adam Le Fondre to give the Islanders a 2-0 lead.

The 58th minute saw Mumbai City FC's Hernan Santana drill one past Debjit Majumder to extend the team's lead to three.

SC East Bengal brought on former Chennaiyin FC striker Jeje Lalpekhlua in the 67th minute but he couldn't make a difference as East Bengal stumbled to a loss. The club failed to score yet again and find themselves languishing at the bottom of the ISL 2020-21 points table.

Twitter reacts to Mumbai City FC and SC East Bengal's performances

#RobbieFowler with the shortest of preseason training comes under an early pressure after back to back losses in the first two games of debut season in #ISL



Is it coz origin of foreign recruits or lack of preseason is hurting him? #MCFCSCEB — Shaji Prabhakaran (@Shaji4Football) December 1, 2020

Well played Mumbai City FC, nice game to watch le fondre was amazing today, Complete domination over the game.

Hope this will continue through out the league. #AamchiCity #MCFCSCEB #ISL @MumbaiCityFC @sc_eastbengal — Apoorv Jagtap (@JagtapApoorv) December 1, 2020

Attacking player gulo koi..?? eto tai ki lack of common sense.. #WeAreSCEB #MCFCSCEB — supriyo sengupta (@cyyclopss) December 1, 2020

Sehnaj Singh is still playing football...😑🤷🏽‍♀️#MCFCSCEB — siju mathew (@sijumathew94) December 1, 2020

Absolutely shambling performance. Think-tank needs to go back to the drawing board and set a proper defensive plan.



And most importantly, need to pick the proper Indian players. The Jeje-s and the Bikash Jairu-s can't be sitting on the bench!#MCFCSCEB #SCEB #HeroISL — Argha Ghosh (@iamargha) December 1, 2020

100+ year history doesn't even work always..#MCFCSCEB — JC (@jaycibby) December 1, 2020