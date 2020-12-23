ISL 2020-21: "We have been let down every week by poor officiating," says Jamshedpur FC coach Owen Coyle after loss to Goa

Jamshedpur FC's six-match unbeaten run in the 2020-21 season of Indian Super League (ISL) came to an end as they succumbed 1-2 to FC Goa at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco on Wednesday. Stephen Eze gave them the lead in the 33rd minute of the match, but a brace from Igor Angulo later handed them a loss.

In the 87th minute of the match, Jamshedpur FC's Alex Lima blasted a shot that hit the upright before crossing the goal-line. However, the referee failed to spot it.

They couldn’t see Frank Lampard’s ball cross the Line in a World Cup match. This is #IndianFootball 😂 #JFCFCG — CONRAD BARRETO * (@conradbeckham) December 23, 2020

Speaking to the media after the match, Jamshedpur FC's head coach Owen Coyle vented his frustration.

"It's disheartening because we have been robbed again. We scored a perfectly good goal when the scoreline was one each. After the ball hit the bar, it went clearly over the line. It's embarrassing that things like this have been happening at this level. ISL has some fantastic teams with good players and terrific coaches and, we have been let down every week by poor officiating."

Jamshedpur FC looked vulnerable when FC Goa surged ahead in the counter-attack. Despite the loss, Owen Coyle didn't blame his players for the result.

"We pick ourselves up. But, it doesn't help the players when they put everything in the game and they get robbed by decisions like that. I am reiterating it again because that's what happened tonight. It wasn't our performance. We hit the bar, we had a perfect goal not given."

Valskis will score goals for fun: Jamshedpur FC coach Owen Coyle

Nerijus Valskis wasn't able to score a goal for Jamshedpur FC against FC Goa (Image Courtesy: ISL Media)

Jamshedpur FC signed Nerijus Valskis after he scored 15 goals in 20 matches last season. The Lithuanian began ISL 2020-21 by scoring 6 goals in their first 6 matches but has fired a blank in the last two games. However, Owen Coyle is not worried about it as he believes Valskis can be an asset for Jamshedpur FC, apart from scoring goals.

"Valskis doesn't have to score to contribute. He is a wonderful all-round player. He hit the free-kick off the bar. His shot was saved in the near post. He is great in the air and has great movement. All we have to do is make sure we give better service to him. And, then he will score goals for fun," the former Chennaiyin coach concluded.