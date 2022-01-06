Odisha FC appoint Jerry Mawia as new captain

Indian Super League (ISL) club Odisha FC have appointed winger Jerry Mawia as their new captain for the remainder of the ISL season. The club confirmed the news on their social media handle on Thursday.

"We have a new captain leading #TheJuggernauts, @JerryMawia10," tweeted Odisha FC.

The 24-year-old was appointed captain as the club loaned out skipper Vinit Rai to Mumbai City FC for the remainder of the ISL season. Jerry has an opportunity ahead of him to prove himself and lead his team by example.

Jerry Mawia started his footballing career with the Pune-based DSK Shivajians club. He represented the club's senior team, scoring a couple of goals in 15 appearances for them.

During the 2016 ISL, Mawia was loaned out to the Highlanders, where he made his ISL debut against Mumbai City FC on 7th October. The winger didn't start the game for the Islanders but was brought on as a substitute during the 72nd minute, replacing Rowllin Borges.

Mawia joined Jamshedpur FC ahead of the 2017 edition of the ISL. He scored a goal in 28 appearances for the Red Miners before making the move to Odisha FC.

The Indian winger has netted six goals in 42 matches for Odisha FC to date. With further responsibilities added to his shoulders, Mawia will look to give his best and guide his team to their maiden ISL trophy.

Odisha FC to meet ATK Mohun Bagan on Saturday

Odisha FC are currently placed seventh in the ISL table with 13 points, having won and lost four matches each from nine encounters. Their remaining one match ended in a draw.

The Juggernauts will meet ATK Mohun Bagan in their upcoming ISL fixture on January 8. The two sides will meet at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa in a bid to move up the ladder.

