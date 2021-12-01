"At the moment, we don't have enough quality for playing in the Indian Super League"- SC East Bengal's coach after the defeat against Odisha FC in the ISL

SC East Bengal coach Jose Manuel Diaz wanted his side to move on from their derby day loss to their game against Odisha FC. But like the previous matches, SC East Bengal looked unprepared for the Odisha FC test. They lost 6-4 in a contest that saw three goals scored in the stoppage time after the regulation 90 minutes.

Manuel Diaz expressed his disappointment in the post-match press conference. He stated that his side did not have the quality to feature in the Indian Super League. He also admitted that SC East Bengal were poor in defending set-pieces. He said:

"Our job is working with the squad and at the moment we don't have enough quality for playing matches in the Indian Super League"

"Javi is performing in both"- Odisha FC gaffer praises player after a crazy outing against SC East Bengal

Odisha FC have had an amazing record with set-pieces so far in this edition of the ISL. In the match against SC East Bengal, Odisha scored four out of their six goals through set-pieces. Javier Hernandez is the man behind this brilliant outcome.

The Juggernauts head coach Kiko Ramirez explained the importance of Javier in the Odisha FC setup. He said:

"At the end, as coaches we want to select the players that is performing in the trainings and in matches. Javi is doing both. So it's an easy decision for him to make the line-up. He earned everything."

Ramirez also expressed his feelings about the outcome of the match. He stated that such crazy matches may be a treat for the fans because of the number of goals, but are a concern for coaches.

"It's a typical match that coaches don't like because crazy match. We are worried about some aspects that we need to correct. We have to work a lot if we have to be a serious team."

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The Odisha FC coach expressed his plans for the remainder of the season. He stated that his side needs to work more to avoid conceding so many goals to be recognized among the best sides in the league.

Edited by Aditya Singh