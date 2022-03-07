ATK Mohun Bagan head coach excited about  ISL Shield clash against Jamshedpur FC

ATK Mohun Bagan will take on Jamshedpur FC on the last day of the league phase of the Indian Super League (ISL) on Monday. The clash between the two sides holds great significance as it will reveal the winner of the ISL Shield at the end of 90 minutes.

Jamshedpur FC have an edge over the Mariners with a 3 point lead and Juan Ferrando's men need to win by a two-goal margin in order to lift the Shield.

ATK Mohun Bagan's head coach Ferrando answered a few questions from the media ahead of this enticing ISL encounter against. Juan is aware of the quality possessed by the opposition and understands it is the work of an entire season that has brought results for Owen Coyle.

He said:

"I think everybody knows about their two centre-backs who have massive experience in these situations. They have Stewart, who has had a good season. Their new recruit, Chima, has been very good since his arrival. Alex Lima is important for their team as well."

Hugo Boumous missed the last match against Chennaiyin FC as he was out with a groin injury. Juan shared some information on the current scenario of Hugo's injury.

He reported:

"He was out of the squad because of a groin injury. Groin injuries require time to recover. The feeling of pain is usually not there all the time, but when you play, it occurs and makes it uncomfortable."

"We are 100% motivated" - ATK Mohun Bagan's head coach

Speaking about the challenges awaiting his side, Juan Ferrando expressed his confidence. The Spaniard is happy with the performances that have led him to this point in the season.

"Of course, we are 100% motivated. Its a great challenge for us. I am happy that until the last minute of the last day, we have a great opportunity to win the championship. It's not easy. But we need to be focused with our job."

ATK Mohun Bagan's head coach has set his sights on the prize. He also recalled how he had been in similar situations before this and was able to deliver positive results. Ferrando would be hoping it's the same story again.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat

