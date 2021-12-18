ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan part ways with head coach Antonio Lopez Habas

ATK Mohun Bagan on Saturday parted ways with their head coach Antonio Lopez Habas following a tough start to the 2021-22 ISL season that has seen the former champions register two wins, an equal number of losses and as many draws from six outings.

ATK Mohun Bagan began their campaign with a 4-2 win against Kerala Blasters FC, followed by a derby day delight against arch-rivals SC East Bengal. But things started to fall apart thereafter.

The Spaniard could not set up his team against Mumbai City FC, which had lost 3-1 to the Nizams. The Mariners conceded five goals against the Islanders.

Habas' side failed to bounce back in their next fixture against in-form Jamshedpur FC and were only able to secure a point each in the two games that followed. Their performance so far has not seemed to be at a level that would guarantee a place in the top-4, given the quality of the other sides in the league.

ATK Mohun Bagan assistant coach Manuel Cascallana appointed interim coach

"ATKMB has released Antonio Habas as the head coach for ATK Mohun Bagan," the Mariners said in a release. "Manuel Cascallana, who is currently the assistant coach, will be the interim coach," the release added.

Habas had guided the erstwhile Atletico de Kolkata to the title in the inaugural 2014 season, defeating Kerala Blasters in the final.

Under the Spaniard, ATK finished in the top-4 the following season.

In 2019, Habas guided the team to their second title on his return, becoming the first manager to lift the coveted title twice.

ATK Mohun Bagan will go up against a resurgent NorthEast United FC in their next outing on Tuesday as they look to turnaround their fortunes.

