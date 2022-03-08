ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC: Who won yesterday's ISL 2021-22 match?

ATK Mohun Bagan lost 0-1 against Jamshedpur FC in the last encounter in the Indian Super League (ISL) league phase this season on Monday.

The clash between the two sides was hyped as one of the most enticing ones. The Mariners were third in the table and needed a win by a margin of two goals to lift the ISL shield. While anything less than defeat by two goals would secure the the championship for Owen Coyle's men. The Mariners received some boost with the return of Fijian ace Roy Krishna to the starting line-up.

The match started with ATK Mohun Bagan on the front foot right from the first whistle. The Mariners looked determined to get their hands on the ISL Shield at the end of the match. However, Jamshedpur FC had a plan to resist the Mariners for as long as possible and seemed very effective at it.

Amidst all of this, two of Owen Coyle's men were shown a yellow card. Pronay Halder picked up the first after the midfielder elbowed Manvir Singh. The early booking meant the player was at risk of playing in a position that would require him to get into such duels. Daniel Chima Chukwu was the second player to get into the book after taking down Sandesh Jhingan.

The Red Miners had their first clear chance on goal. Laldinliana Renthlei sent in a well-measured cross into the box that was met by Daniel Chima. But Amrinder Singh was in the right place to clear the danger.

Owen Coyle, meanwhile, was forced to make an early change. Boris Singh, who was out injured, seemed to be struggling. Seiminlen Doungel was sent onto the pitch to take his place.

The Mariners had more of the ball while the Men of Steel were happy sitting back. But the latter had one more clear chance when winger Ritwik Das pressed Pritam Kotal and was able to get the ball from the defender. He sprinted towards the goal and looked for Chima but the defenders got back and stopped the move.

Jamshedpur FC break the deadlock against ATK Mohun Bagan

Jamshedpur FC celebrate winning the ISL Shield (Image Courtesy: ISL)

Juan Ferrando made one of the strangest substitutions in the game during the second half. Carl McHugh was taken off to be replaced by David Williams. The game did cry for goals but Carl's work-rate is an asset to this side.

Jamshedpur FC broke the deadlock in the 57th minute. Greg Stewart dribbled past a few defenders and took a shot that hit a defender and came back. The rebound fell to Ritwik Das, who placed towards the right of Amrinder Singh. The ATK Mohun Bagan custodian could not do anything about it.

After the goal, ATK Mohun Bagan lost control of the game and seemed to have dropped their shoulders. Jamshedpur FC, on the other hand, looked more in control and wasted time while in possession.

The game finished 1-0 in favor of the Men of Steel. The club lifted the ISL Shield for the first time in their history with a total of 43 points to their name.

